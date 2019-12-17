Laser Diode Market Analysis - New Opportunities Explored, Expansion at High CAGR Anticipated by 2023: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global laser diode market is anticipated to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period. A laser diode is pretty similar to the LED. Technically, it emits coherent light which is produced by laser diode using a process called light amplification by stimulated emission of radiation. Commercially, laser diodes are essential in advanced manufacturing techniques for semiconductor chips, smartphones, automobile and related appliances.

Laser diode market is driven by rise in adoption for laser diode applications such as optical storage, communication, industrial, military & defence and others. Rise in use of devices such as CD players, optical fibre systems, remote-control devices, intrusion detection systems and laser printers are likely to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Apart, rise in outdoor events that demand lighting and other accessories are also supplementing the market growth. However, expensive nature of laser diode for industrial use may limit its use in the industrial domain.

Laser diode market is segmented by wavelength into red, blue, green and near infrared. By application, the market is quad furcated into industrial, medical, military & defence, communication and instrumentation & sensor. By category, the market is segmented as optically pumped semiconductor and injection. Type category includes quantum well, double hetero structure, quantum cascade, external cavity, distributed feedback, VCSEL, VECSEL, SCHS and quantum dot reflector. Industrial category for market comprises consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, healthcare, military, industrial and medical equipment.

Geographical segmentation for laser diode market comprises North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific regions are likely to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period owing to significant presence of industries and manufacturing setups. Technological advances in the lighting and electronics industry is propelling the APAC market growth. In addition, rise in number of outdoor events are contributing to the market demand. The key players profiled in the laser diode market report are OsramLicht Group, IPG Photonics Corp, Sharp Corp, Coherent Inc, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K, JDS Uniphase Corp, SPI Lasers, Spectra-Physics, Schneider Electric, Edmund Optics, Newport Corporation, Jenoptik AG, Newport Corp, Finisar, Avago Technologies, Rofin-Sinar Technologies, Trumpf GmbH + Co Kg and Nichia Corp.

The Global Market for laser diode to 2023 offers detailed coverage of laser diode industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand and production forecasts, end-use demand details, price trends, and company shares of the leading laser diode producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the laser diode.

Key Vendors

