Laser Esthetica Offers GAINSWave® in California

As men age, the vessels in their penis weaken, contract and fill with micro-plaque, which can lead to Erectile Dysfunction. As these tiny vessels become clogged, the penis decreases in sensitivity, making it harder for men to achieve and maintain an erection. Thankfully, the GAINSWave protocols can enhance a man's performance by using high-frequency acoustic waves to repair existing blood vessels and improve blood flow.

Thanks to the numerous clinical studies on Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (Li-ESWT), we can see that this therapy improves not only Erectile Dysfunction symptoms but also sexual performance. "GAINSWave is an ideal solution for men looking to improve spontaneous erections without the use of Viagra or Cialis," says Nalini Prasad, MD. Patients receiving GAINSWave therapy have reported improved erection quality, enhanced sexual performance and decreased refractory times between orgasms, which is why this a great alternative to ED medications.

This drug and surgery-free procedure only takes about 20 minutes and can enhance a man's sex life while addressing the root cause of Erectile Dysfunction. Laser Esthetica is now treating men with the GAINSWave Therapy in their offices located at 1650 Lead Hill Blvd #400, Roseville, CA, USA 95661.

Dr. Nalini G. Prasad graduated summa cum laude from the University of Cincinnati, where she also earned her medical degree. She completed her residency at the UC Davis Medical Center and worked in family practice for a few years before dedicating her career to cosmetic medicine. Since establishing Laser Esthetica, Dr. Prasad has been recognized as an expert in the field, and has been asked to serve as a speaker and trainer for other physicians entering the field. She has been featured in the news on numerous occasions to describe and explain the treatments provided at Laser Esthetica.

Being one of the first doctors to establish a comprehensive laser and esthetic medical practice has given Dr. Prasad a greater and long term perspective of the field. The expertise and knowledge that comes from years of experience has allowed her to remain on the cutting edge of rapidly evolving technologies. For this reason, the scope of services and multiple state of the art lasers that she can provide are due to her long term dedication to esthetic medicine.

