LASER ETCHING LENSES MAKE SHARPER DETAILS ON CRYSTAL

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Laser Research Optics

Mar 17, 2026, 19:15 ET

PROVIDENCE, R.I., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Laser Research Optics has introduced a line of CO2 laser lenses that have been optimized for producing sharp details for virtually all popular crystal and glass rotary etching lasers.

Laser Research CO2 Lenses are optimized for 10.6 microns and come in 0.5" to 1.5" sizes featuring focal lengths from 1" to 25" in 0.5" increments to allow lasers to make sharper cuts with fewer passes. These OEM compatible lenses are designed to be time-saving field-replacements by the user.

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Available from stock, Laser Research CO2 Lenses fit Epilog®, Kern®, Trotec®, Universal®, and Vytek® lasers. They are OEM compatible and are designed to be time-saving field-replacements by the user, eliminating factory returns.
Available from stock, Laser Research CO2 Lenses fit Epilog®, Kern®, Trotec®, Universal®, and Vytek® lasers. They are OEM compatible and are designed to be time-saving field-replacements by the user, eliminating factory returns.

Available from stock, Laser Research CO2 Lenses fit Epilog®, Kern®, Trotec®, Universal®, and Vytek® lasers. Meeting ISO-10110 specifications they have 40-20 scratch-dig surface quality and less than 0.2% absorption values to keep them cooler than conventional lenses.

Laser Research CO2 Lenses are priced according to size and quantity with 24 Hour delivery.

For more information contact:

Laser Research Optics
A Division of Meller Optics, Inc.
Scott Rouillard, Sales Mgr.
120 Corliss St.
Providence, RI 02904
(888) 239-5545 FAX (401) 331-4004
e-mail: [email protected]
www.laserresearch.net

SOURCE Laser Research Optics

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