PRECISION OPTICS CLEANING KIT HELPS PRESERVE PERFORMANCE AND LONGEVITY

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Laser Research Optics

Aug 04, 2026, 07:50 ET

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Laser Research Optics has introduced a specialty cleaning kit developed by Meller Optics, Inc., a precision optics manufacturer, to provide users with a way to efficiently clean virtually all types of precision optics.

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The Advanced Optical Cleaning Kit is ideally suited for use on precision optics such as those found in vision systems, lasers, telescopes, microscopes, gun sights, and camera lenses. It will preserve performance and longevity.
The Advanced Optical Cleaning Kit is ideally suited for use on precision optics such as those found in vision systems, lasers, telescopes, microscopes, gun sights, and camera lenses. It will preserve performance and longevity.

The Advanced Optical Cleaning Kit is ideal for all types of precision optics such as Sapphire, Germanium, Zinc Sulfide, Zinc Selenide, and Fused Silica. Originally developed for cleaning CO2 laser lenses by users in the field, the kit includes everything necessary to help improve lens performance and prevent damage to the lens coatings in order to extend their service life.

Suitable for cleaning all types of precision optics such as vision systems, telescopes, microscopes, and camera lenses, the Advanced Optical Cleaning Kit includes 24 cotton balls, 24 surgical-grade finger cots, 24 lens mats, distilled water, polishing compound, reagent-grade isopropyl alcohol and acetone, and an air bulb for dust removal.

The Advanced Optical Cleaning Kit sells for $59.95 and is available at www.laserresearch.net or by contacting the firm.

For more information contact:

Laser Research Optics
A Division of Meller Optics, Inc.
Scott Rouillard, Sales Mgr.
120 Corliss St.
Providence, RI 02904
(888) 239-5545 FAX (401) 331-4004
e-mail: [email protected]
www.laserresearch.net

SOURCE Laser Research Optics

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