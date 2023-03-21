LASER FACIAL PIONEER SKIN LAUNDRY OPENS FIRST OF MANY TEXAS LOCATIONS AT MONTROSE COLLECTIVE IN HOUSTON

Clinic offers Skin Laundry's suite of high-tech complexion care treatments, including the newest long-pulse Nd:YAG laser device and most advanced non-laser skin resurfacing technology

HOUSTON, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skin Laundry, the trailblazing Los Angeles-based company founded on the belief that the technology and science reshaping skincare today should be available and accessible to all, has officially opened the doors to its first Texas clinic, at Montrose Collective in Houston. Skin Laundry plans to open many more locations in Texas within the next year, including clinics in Dallas, San Antonio, and additional ones in Houston.

Known for "making laser facials a thing," called "revolutionary" by Forbes, and named one of Fast Company's "Beauty Startups to Watch," Skin Laundry is now the world's leading provider of laser facials. It has bridged the gap between expensive medical procedures once only available in doctors' offices and affordable, no-downtime treatments delivered in a welcoming California beach bungalow-inspired clinic. Celebrating its 10th year of business since opening its first doors in Santa Monica in 2013, the company is on track to nearly double its footprint to 60 clinics across the globe by the end of 2023.

Gregg Throgmartin, CEO at Skin Laundry says: "We've been wanting to open Skin Laundry in Texas for years now, and I'm thrilled that it's finally happening -- in a big way -- beginning with Houston. Building on the incredible success we've seen with recent openings in Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, San Diego and Denver, I am confident Texans will love our super-fast, results-driven medical-grade facials."

To offer immediate and long-term results, Skin Laundry employs the most advanced medical-grade skincare technology and then develops proprietary protocols accordingly. Its newest device is a long-pulse Nd:YAG laser that targets multiple skin concerns with one treatment, and the Thermo Mechanical Action™ device that uniquely combines heat and motion to transfer thermal energy directly to the top layer of skin. Safe for all skin types, Skin Laundry facials are designed to treat a variety of skin concerns, including acne, acne scars, melasma, hyperpigmentation, rosacea, fine lines & wrinkles, texture and dullness. All treatments are performed by a medical team of Registered Nurses who are trained and guided by board certified dermatologists and medical professionals.

Skin Laundry believes consistency is key and its membership model supports that belief with plans that include discounts across all treatments, products, and add-ons to incentivize regular visits. A-la-cart treatments are also available. Each location offers plans customized to best suit one's personal skincare needs. Skin Laundry treatments are safe for all skin types and tones.

All Skin Laundry locations, products and treatment options can be found by visiting skinlaundry.com. First-time treatments are only $65 (normally $250), which includes a free consultation.

Location Details

Montrose Collective

888 Westheimer Rd.

Houston, TX 77006

Now Open Mon-Sat: 8:30am-7pm

Sun: Closed

Opening this Summer

Dallas: Lakewood Shopping Center

Dallas: The Hill Shopping Center

About Skin Laundry

Skin Laundry is a pioneering medical-based company founded on the belief that the technology and science reshaping skincare today should be available and accessible to all. To do this, they reimagined the high-downtime, often painful treatments once only available at the dermatologist's office and, using the most advanced energy-based technology including medical-grade lasers and Thermo Mechanical Action™ resurfacing devices, developed proprietary protocols to perform transformative treatments that are safe for all skin types, virtually painless, and have little to no downtime. Skin Laundry launched its first location in Santa Monica in 2013, and now, with over half a million facials performed to date, it's the world's leading provider of laser facials.

