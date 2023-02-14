LASER FACIAL PIONEER SKIN LAUNDRY TO OPEN EIGHT LOCATIONS THROUGHOUT GREATER BOSTON BY SUMMER

Gregg Throgmartin, CEO at Skin Laundry says: "Building upon the incredible success of our clinics in Southern California, New York City, Arizona and, most recently, Northern California and Denver, we're thrilled to expand our footprint to New England, beginning with Boston. We can't wait to introduce Bostonians to our fast, effective medical-grade facials that help rejuvenate the skin's cells, boost collagen production, improve clarity--and so much more."

To offer immediate and long-term results, Skin Laundry employs the most advanced medical-grade skincare technology and then develops proprietary protocols accordingly. Its newest device is a long-pulse Nd: yag laser that targets multiple skin concerns with one treatment, and the Thermo Mechanical Action™ device that uniquely combines heat and motion to transfer thermal energy directly to the top layer of skin. Safe for all skin types, Skin Laundry facials are designed to treat a variety of skin concerns, including acne, acne scars, melasma, hyperpigmentation, rosacea, fine lines & wrinkles, texture and dullness. All treatments are performed by a medical team of Registered Nurses who are trained and guided by board certified dermatologists and medical professionals.

Skin Laundry believes consistency is key and its membership model supports that belief with plans that include discounts across all treatments, products, and add-ons to incentivize regular visits. A-la-cart treatments are also available. Each location offers plans customized to best suit one's personal skincare needs. Skin Laundry treatments are safe for all skin types and tones.

All Skin Laundry locations, products and treatment options can be found by visiting skinlaundry.com . First-time treatments are only $75 (normally $400), which includes a free consultation.

Location Details

128 Newberry St

Boston, MA 02116

Open Mon-Sat: 8:30am-7pm

Sun: Closed

MarketStreet Lynnfield (March opening)

600 Market Street

Lynfield, MA 01940

Tremont (March opening)

565 Tremont Street

Boston, MA 02118

Derby Street Shops (April opening)

92 Derby Street

Suite 133

Hingham, MA 02043

About Skin Laundry

Skin Laundry is a pioneering medical-based company founded on the belief that the technology and science reshaping skincare today should be available and accessible to all. To do this, they reimagined the high-downtime, often painful treatments once only available at the dermatologist's office and, using the most advanced energy-based technology including medical-grade lasers and Thermo Mechanical Action™ resurfacing devices, developed proprietary protocols to perform transformative treatments that are safe for all skin types, virtually painless, and have little to no downtime. Skin Laundry launched its first location in Santa Monica in 2013, and now, with over half a million facials performed to date, it's the world's leading provider of laser facials.

