Laser Focus World to Launch Optical Engineering Design Conference in Rochester, NY

Laser Focus World editor in chief, Conard Holton, will serve as the Conference Chair. He is working with local optics businesses, industry groups, and research labs, along with national leaders in optics, to ensure that the conference focuses on optical design and manufacturing solutions related to the hottest topics in precision optics.

The majority of the presentations will be technical in nature with a few invited keynote speakers. The technical presentations will explore technologies and applications that are just entering the commercial sphere, problems that need to be solved, and new opportunities for optical components and systems.

Speakers will address topics including freeform optics, meta-optics, digital optics, infrared and ultraviolet optics, novel materials, additive manufacturing of optics, metrology technologies, and optical design software—all aimed at applications in manufacturing, life sciences, aerospace/defense, and consumer markets.

The first keynote speaker was announced this week. Federico Capasso from Harvard, who is a leader in the emerging field of meta-optics, will be a featured keynote speaker. In addition, leaders from the defense community, in VR/AR, illumination optics, and advanced optical manufacturing technologies will also be speaking.

Learn More: www.opticalengineeringdesign.com

Request to Become a Speaker: Contact Conard Holton at cholton@pennwell.com

Become a sponsor: http://www.opticalengineeringdesign.com/sponsor-oed18.html

