Laser Light and Inligo Networks Sign $175 Million USD Reciprocal Services Agreement to Increase Access to Asia-Pacific Data Capacity

15 Year Reciprocal Master Services Agreement between Laser Light Companies and Inligo Networks to Deliver Regional Shared Fibre Cable Capacity and Support Services

Both Companies Intend to Contract for Reciprocal Global Connectivity Across Each Firm's Network Infrastructure Spanning Subsea, Terrestrial, and Space Domains

$175 Million USD Partnership Will Create a Next-Generation Redundant and Resilient Optical Network Above, Below, and Across the Pacific

RESTON, Va. and SINGAPORE, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Laser Light Companies and Inligo Networks, have signed a fifteen-year $175 million (USD) Reciprocal Master Services Agreement for optical service capacity throughout the Asia-Pacific Region. As part of the terms, Laser Light intends to purchase optical transport capacity from Inligo on its terrestrial and subsea cables in and around Southeast Asia, Australasia, and the Pacific US. In turn, Inligo intends to purchase from Laser Light its redundant, resilient global connectivity to meet the needs of its customers overhead and beyond its current network footprint via Laser Light's next-generation data service platform.

Inligo Networks will provide additional regional connectivity to Laser Light's planned network hubs, effectively meshing many of its optical satellite ground stations and points of presence across Asia and the Pacific, including Australia's Northern Territory. The solution provides Laser Light with significant redundant network capacity via terrestrial, and subsea cable infrastructures, complementing its optical satellite capacity. The agreement also allows Laser Light to leverage a range of Inligo's low latency routes between the USA, Pacific and Asia and the development of the technology in Australasia where the demand for connectivity remands high.

Working with Laser Light, Inligo gains access to the Laser Light next-generation global optical network to provide the lowest latency, highly redundant communications platform for their customers beyond its existing customer footprint. Additionally, in the event of an outage or service failure on the Inligo subsea network, the optical satellite capabilities will provide equivalent, restoration services for Inligo' s customers.

"The opportunity to partner with Laser Light as a foundational customer on our ACC-1 and Unite networks, along with being able to supplement these networks with Laser Light's capabilities, global reach and unique service portfolio, adds significant opportunities for our customers. The alignment of two disruptive, innovative high-tech organisations will generate truly meaningful benefits for our customers and shareholders as well as driving efficiencies for our respective organisations," said Simon Zettl, Commercial Director and Chief Revenue Officer at Inligo Networks.

"The demand for connectivity options across the Pacific is immense, and we are honored to have Inligo Networks as one of our founding launch customers. Given their secure infrastructure, high-speed, low latency, and reliable telecommunications solutions, Inligo is an ideal partner to expand and accelerate the reach of the Laser Light' advanced data services platform throughout Asia Pacific," said Bob Brumley, Chairman and CEO of Laser Light Companies.

These reciprocal services will commence upon initial operations of the Laser Light platform expected to begin at the end of 2023 with Australia being in the first phase of its Beta Program roll-out in partnership with Nokia announced in June. Exact deployment and contract value details will be announced in the coming months.

About Inligo

Formed in 2020, Inligo Networks is a privately owned telecommunications infrastructure company in the final stages of commencing construction of the foundational Asia Connect Cable (ACC-1) system. ACC-1 is a new subsea fibre optic system stretching 18,000 klms between Singapore and Los Angeles, to be installed through the Java Sea. With committed landings in Singapore, Batam, Jakarta, Makassar, Dili, Darwin, Manado, Davao, Guam and Los Angeles, the system is perfectly positioned to support Laser Light's satellite network through the region. Inligo is also building a terrestrial system, known as Unite, between Darwin, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney, which will provide seamless connectivity between the Australian capitals onto the ACC-1 system via Darwin, This will provide some of the lowest latency, high-capacity connectivity into southeast Asia. Laser Light will leverage both the Unite and ACC-1 systems to provide fibre backhaul and redundancy for its growing global satellite communications system.

About Laser Light Companies

Laser Light Companies is a consortium of regional entities serving as the owner/operator of a next-generation data services platform – a network of networks – which will transform the way high volume data services is distributed, and managed – globally, regionally, and at the Edge. Using a hybrid management approach converging terrestrial, sub-sea, and space domains, an end-to-end software architecture, a commitment to a "best route, best latency" service; and a unique business model which emphasizes efficiency and operational simplicity, the Laser Light all-optical global data platform will connect companies, countries, and continents at high speed, more flexibly, securely and economically than ever before. Laser Light Companies will do for networking what Cloud did for computing. For more information, please visit www.laserlightcomms.com .

Laser Light Holdings has retained DelMorgan & Co., an internationally recognized investment banking firm, to lead an equity and debt raise on behalf of the company to accelerate and scale its global deployment of optical infrastructure. For transaction inquiries, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE Laser Light Communications, LLC