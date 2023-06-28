Laser Light Completes Corporate Registration in Bermuda

News provided by

Laser Light Communications, LLC

28 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

Telecommunications Regulatory Authority to be OFCOM

Space Regulatory Authority to be European Space Agency

Bermuda to be Tax Authority and Banking Center for the Laser Light Companies

RESTON, Va., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 9,2023, Laser Light Holdings, Ltd. formally completed its corporate registration in Bermuda. Additionally, the company's board of directors was formed, met, and passed resolutions recognizing the founding members, appointing the corporate officers, and authorizing the company to conduct business. 

Continue Reading

As a Bermuda registered and based company, Laser Light will fall under the regulatory authority of the Office of Communications (Ofcom) in the United Kingdom for telecommunications matters and under the European Space Agency (ESA) for its space-related matters such as orbit and coordination, as appropriate. Taxation matters will fall under the auspices of the Bermuda government. Additionally, Bermuda will host the primary banking operations for the holding company.

Holdings will serve as the parent of the expanding Laser Light Companies, which currently include registrations and operations in the US, Canada, UK, and Australia. Laser Light will expand these regional service companies over the next few months to include Europe, Africa, LatAm, MENA, and the Caribbean. All will be owned and overseen by Holdings.

"In assessing where best to base and consolidate all the corporate functions of our growing global business, Bermuda easily became the most logical choice and will give us the agility and efficiencies we need," said Bob Brumley, chairman and CEO of Laser Light Holdings. "On behalf of all the Laser Light Companies, I would like to thank the Bermuda Development Agency for all their efforts assisting us, as well as Appleby LLC for their critical legal advice, to help us quickly and efficiently register so that we can more effectively address the growing demand for our services. We would also like to recognize the excellent and efficient international tax work performed by Marcum LLP, and Milbank, LLP. Their insights and experience in assisting in our overall corporate structure will pay dividends to our shareholders in the near future."

About Laser Light Holdings, Ltd

Laser Light Holdings, Ltd is the owner/operator of an emerging global optical platform – network of networks – which will deliver a first-of-a-kind 21st century data service that will transform the way high volume data communications traffic is carried, distributed, and utilized. Using a hybrid approach converging terrestrial, sub-sea, and space domains; an end-to-end software architecture, committed to a "best route, best latency" service; and a unique business model which emphasizes efficiency and operational simplicity, the Laser Light all-optical global data platform will connect companies, countries, and continents at high speed, more flexibly, securely and economically than ever before. Laser Light Holdings, Ltd, and its subsidiary Companies will do for networking what Cloud did for computing. For more information, please visit www.laserlightcomms.com.

SOURCE Laser Light Communications, LLC

Also from this source

Laser Light Companies & Nokia Agree to Accelerate and Scale Deployment of Their All-Optical Global Network

Laser Light Companies Retain DelMorgan & Co. as Lead Financial Advisor to Accelerate Growth

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.