Laser Light Golf Dreams: SQRDUP, an Innovative, Precise Award-Winning Swing Alignment Aid, Is Now Available for Everyday Golf Enthusiasts

Laser beam technology may provide the solution for swing alignment problems that have troubled many a golfer with a new company, SQRDUP, (https://SQRDUP.com), offering an innovative, award-winning golf swing alignment tool to provide golfers with accurate positioning. The company's ultra-bright laser beam alignment aid kit, which is available for purchase at its website for $199, is quick to set up and easy-to-use to help golfers visualize precise golf swing alignment. SQRDUP can provide golfers with invaluable adjustment feedback for their feet, hands, club, and target, and additionally be employed as a helpful guide to creating repetitive putting strokes. SQRDUP was recently recognized with a Golf Digest Editor's Choice Award in the category of Best Training Aids.

"I have been impressed with the great response to our product by golfers of all types from savvy pros to beginners," said Randy Bowman, SQRDUP co-founder and CEO. "Users keep coming up with innovative ways to use our product. The latest is golfers using SQRDUP for wedge practice at dusk. It is a very rewarding feeling. My brother and I spent three years in the garage learning everything we could about lasers, LEDs, and holograms. Once we figured out our vision was possible, SQRDUP was created and is now helping golfers around the world."



SQRDUP benefits and features include:

Lightweight and easily accessible -- Designed to be a 6-inch crosshair square that is only 1 ½ inch thick and weighs 8 ounces, SQRDUP can be easily stored in a carry bag.

-- Designed to be a 6-inch crosshair square that is only 1 ½ inch thick and weighs 8 ounces, SQRDUP can be easily stored in a carry bag. Highly accurate alignment -- Visibility of a green laser beam provides a fixed putting line to help golfers visualize their alignment.

-- Visibility of a green laser beam provides a fixed putting line to help golfers visualize their alignment. Advanced design construction – ABS plastic is ultra-durable to stand up to years of heavy use that includes 545 NM wavelength laser technology.

– ABS plastic is ultra-durable to stand up to years of heavy use that includes 545 NM wavelength laser technology. Works in any setting -- Lasers are visible in full daylight and can work on any type of terrain from fairways to deep in the rough.

-- Lasers are visible in full daylight and can work on any type of terrain from fairways to deep in the rough. Quick to set up and easy-to-use -- Can be easily moved with your foot or golf club to get the perfect alignment in seconds.

-- Can be easily moved with your foot or golf club to get the perfect alignment in seconds. Built-in rechargeable battery -- Allows for four hours of precise alignments on a single charge.

Bowman is a former 20-year Marine veteran, who retired from the oil and gas industry a couple of years ago to pursue his entrepreneurial dream. While many retirees spend their retirement playing golf, Bowman is instead seeking to transform the sport through technology.

SQRDUP has also partnered recently with Cameron Percy, a PGA Tour player, and Grant Price, a PGA teaching pro.

"SQRDUP is simple, lightweight and extremely functional," Price said. "This is not just a product to improve solid golf fundamentals, but can be used to help visualize start points and lines on the greens as well as enhance your stroke at home, the office or at a hotel when traveling. It is a must-have product to aid players at all skill levels."

ABOUT SQRDUP

SQRDUP, ( https://sqrdup.com ), is an award-winning golf aid that uses ultra-bright laser beams to provide golfers with accurate swing alignment. SQRDUP's innovative features can offer golfers with invaluable adjustment feedback for their feet, hands, club, and target.

