Laser Locators Expands Technician Training Program to Support Growing Global Demand for Ophthalmic Equipment

TAMPA, Fla., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Laser Locators, a leading global supplier of premium refurbished ophthalmic lasers and diagnostic equipment, today announced the expansion of its Technician Training Program to meet increasing worldwide demand for high-quality ophthalmic equipment and service support.

As global demand for cataract and glaucoma treatment continues to accelerate, ophthalmology practices are prioritizing dependable, cost-efficient equipment supported by responsive, highly trained technical experts. Laser Locators is expanding its investment in technician development to ensure every system shipped from its Tampa headquarters exceeds the highest standards of quality, precision, and performance.

A Strategic Investment in Quality and Capacity

Laser Locators has long maintained a rigorous technician training framework as a core part of its refurbishment process. The company is now enhancing and expanding that established program to further scale capacity and support growing global demand.

The enhanced initiative builds upon existing best practices and includes:

• Expanding hands-on training in alignment, calibration, optics, and full-system restoration

• Strengthening quality assurance protocols, processes, and performance benchmarking

• Deepening cross-training initiatives to increase turnaround speed without compromising precision

By strengthening its investment in internal technical expertise, Laser Locators continues to expand service capacity while upholding the meticulous refurbishment standards that have positioned the company as a trusted partner to ophthalmologists in more than 100 countries.

"Global eye care depends on precision," said Joey Colarulo, CEO of Laser Locators. "As demand continues to grow, our responsibility is simple: do what's right for the customer every time. That means strengthening and scaling the training programs that have always been central to our quality promise. Exceptional equipment doesn't happen by accident. It starts with highly trained experts behind the scenes who are committed to delivering measurable performance, reliability, and long-term value to the practices we serve."

Supporting Sustainable Global Eye Care

Laser Locators operates a 12,000-square-foot Laser Performance Center in Tampa, Florida, where each system undergoes comprehensive inspection, refurbishment, and testing prior to shipment. The expanded training program reinforces the company's long-standing, two-decade commitment to sustainability by extending the life cycle of advanced ophthalmic technology and delivering high-performance equipment at a fraction of the cost of new systems.

The enhanced training program also supports faster deployment timelines for practices worldwide, ensuring providers can meet patient demand without delays in equipment availability.

Strengthening Service Infrastructure

In addition to technician development, the expansion includes improved documentation processes, structured service training modules, and strengthened warranty and support alignment to ensure customers receive both technical excellence and responsive after-sale service.

As the ophthalmic industry continues to evolve, Laser Locators remains focused on combining operational excellence with mission-driven impact: empowering physicians with affordable, reliable technology that supports better patient outcomes globally.

Ophthalmology practices interested in learning more about Laser Locators' refurbishment standards, available inventory, or global support capabilities are encouraged to visit www.laserlocators.com or contact the team directly to schedule a consultation.

About Laser Locators

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Laser Locators is a world-renowned company specializing in the purchase, refurbishment, and sale of ophthalmic lasers and diagnostic equipment. Laser Locators is recognized for its rigorous quality standards, sustainable practices, and customer-first approach. The company's mission is to revolutionize global eye care by making high-quality ophthalmic equipment more accessible and affordable without compromising excellence.

