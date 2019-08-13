Laser Marking Equipment Market Report Put Forth Analysis, Revealing Key Drivers and Growth Trends Through 2028: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Laser Marking Equipment Market is expected to grow significantly in the forthcoming years due to the increasing technological advancements in the domain. Laser marking can be efficiently done on materials like plastics, metals, films, foils, paints, and laminates. Different types of processes, such as engraving, annealing, removing, staining, and foaming are used for laser marking depending on the quality requirement and type of material to be engraved. On the global scale, speedy integration of automation in laser marking machines is impelling market growth. They are extensively used in applications such as materials processing, telecommunications instruments, medical devices, micromachining, and advanced and scientific products of different domains. At present, there are several players in the laser marking equipment market, which is intensifying the competition among the leading companies.

Rise in demand from industries such as clothing, electronics, aerospace, and automotive is one of the major drivers of the laser marking equipment market. Furthermore, increasing focus of automotive manufacturers on meeting the desired quality standards due to high demand for passenger cars, rising demand by industries for high-power pulsed lasers, and increasing consumer preference for luxury automobiles is also driving the market. Moreover, factors like increasing demand from food industry in emerging economies, growing demand by the packaging industry for marking and coding applications, high demand for applications in various stationery products, and cost-efficient laser systems is fueling the laser marking equipment market.

Increasing adoption of growth strategies like mergers and acquisition is witnessed in the laser marking equipment market. For instance, Coherent recently acquired Rofin-Sinar and O.R. Lasertechnologie that helped in introducing complementary product line. This product line is expected to increase their product portfolio in additive manufacturing. The leading player is also investing €50 million to transfer its operations from Seelandstraße to Genin in Lübeck commercial region by 2021. Moreover, with the introduction of several low-to-high power fiber lasers, fiber lasers are currently dominating the market.

Besides fiber lasers, diode-pumped solid-state lasers were also introduced by major market players, such as Laserline (Mülheim-Kärlich, Germany) and TRUMPF (Ditzingen, Germany). Few manufacturers of laser marking equipment also exhibited femtosecond lasers for micromachining process. Nonetheless, according to the interactions with manufacturers and suppliers, laser cutting and marking equipment is expected to emerge as a commodity market in the forecast period due to the declining prices of the machine over the years.

The key manufacturers profiled in laser marking equipment market include Coherent, TRUMPF, PG Photonics, Beijing Kaitian Tech, Epilog Laser, FOBA, Beamer Laser Marking Systems, eurolaser, Gravotech Marking, Hans YueMing Laser, Senfeng CNC & Laser Technology, Han's Laser Technology Industry Group, Photoscribe Technologies, Universal Laser Systems, COUTH, MECCO, RMI Laser, LaserStar Technologies, Telesis Technologies, KEYENCE CORPORATION, Trotec Laser, TYKMA Electrox, Vytek Laser Systems, and Videojet Technologies.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Laser Marking Equipment from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Laser Marking Equipment market.

Market Segmentation:

Leading players of Laser Marking Equipment including:

Coherent



IPG Photonics



TRUMPF



Beamer Laser Marking Systems



Beijing Kaitian Tech



COUTH



Epilog Laser



MECCO



FOBA



Gravotech Marking



Hans YueMing Laser



TYKMA Electrox



KEYENCE CORPORATION



LaserStar Technologies

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Fiber Laser Marking Equipment



CO2 Laser Marking Equipment



Solid-State Laser Marking Equipment

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Clothing Industry



Pharmaceutical Packaging



Electronics Industry



Building Materials



Other

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel



Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India , Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil , Argentina , Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa ( South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

