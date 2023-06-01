Laser Marking Equipment Market size to grow by USD 1,226.21 million from 2022 to 2027. The growing coding and marking applications in the packaging industry to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global laser marking equipment market size is estimated to increase by USD 1,226.21 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 7.29% during the forecast period. The growing coding and marking applications in the packaging industry is the key factor driving the global laser marking equipment market growth. The growth can be attributed to the rapidly growing healthcare and food and beverage industries in developing countries such as China and India. Furthermore, various codes and software have been developed to create a unique mark for each product to facilitate tracking during transit. Furthermore, the demand for coding and marking continues to grow due to increased demand from the pharmaceutical industry. Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size, historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast 2023-2027 before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Laser Marking Equipment Market 2023-2027

Laser marking equipment market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global laser marking equipment market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer laser marking equipment in the market are Alpha Laser US Inc., AMADA Co. Ltd., EMAG GmbH and Co. KG, Emerson Electric Co., Epilog Corp., FANUC Corp., II VI Inc., IPG Photonics Corp., Jenoptik AG, Jinan Xintian Technology Co. Ltd, Laser Marking Technologies LLC, Laserline GmbH, Laserstar Technologies Corp., Morn Laser, Perfect Laser Co. Ltd., Precitec GmbH and Co. KG, Shenzhen HeroLaser Equipment Co. Ltd., Trotec Laser GmbH, TRUMPF SE Co. KG, and Videojet Technologies and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

Alpha Laser US Inc. - The company offers laser marking machines such as al in laser welder, al series laser welders, and alflak laser welder.

The company offers laser marking machines such as al in laser welder, al series laser welders, and alflak laser welder. AMADA Co. Ltd. - The company offers laser marking machines such as flw ensis series, flw 1500mt , and ylw 400mt .

The company offers laser marking machines such as flw ensis series, flw , and ylw . EMAG GmbH and Co. KG - The company offers laser marking machines such as elc 1200v, elc 160, and elc 160 hp.

Laser Marking Equipment Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (fiber laser machines, CO2 laser marking equipment, and others), application (machine tool, electronics and microelectronics, automotive, medical, and aerospace, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the fiber laser machines segment will be significant during the forecast period. Fiber lasers contain an optical fiber as an active gain medium to transmit the laser light from the source to the target and laser light/beam is generated and confined within an optical fiber core doped with ions. The ions including praseodymium, neodymium, erbium, dysprosium, thulium, holmium, ytterbium and pumped by a diode laser. Furthermore, a fine spot creates high-quality codes and marks on the surface of the material. Fiber lasers can be used to print small parts or print different information in small areas. Hence, such factors drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global laser marking equipment market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global laser marking equipment market.

APAC is estimated to account for 48% of the global market growth during the forecast period. APAC is projected to capture the majority of the market share by 2027 owing to excessive overseas investment and many companies shifting manufacturing bases to countries such as India and China . For instance, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the Make in India Initiative attract investments in infrastructure development, which strengthens the manufacturing sector and creates demand for laser marking machines. Hence, such factors drive regional growth during the forecast period.

Laser Marking Equipment Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

The rising investments in research and development for laser marking equipment will fuel the global laser marking equipment market growth.

With the support of an organization called the National Network for Manufacturing Innovation, the US government agencies are beginning to invest heavily in key scientific disciplines.

Furthermore, the organization was established primarily to coordinate and encourage public and private investment in future manufacturing technologies and research and development.

Hence, such trends influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

The lack of skilled operators for laser marking equipment is a challenge that can majorly impede the growth of the market.

The CNC-based laser marking machines are widely used in the industry to translate digital data into desired motion controllers to carry out the metal sheet cutting process.

Furthermore, control systems are responsible for operating each component of equipment during various related processes.

Moreover, even though the machine has a microprocessor-based control system, marking operations require the services of an experienced operator. As the operator has to fulfill various duties.

Hence, such factors affect the growth of the market negatively.

What are the key data covered in this Laser Marking Equipment Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the laser marking equipment market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the laser marking equipment market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the laser marking equipment market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of laser marking equipment market vendors

The tunable laser market size is expected to increase by USD 532.78 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 8.67%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers tunable laser market segmentation by type (solid state, free electron laser, gas, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growth in adoption of nanotechnology across sectors is notably driving the tunable laser market growth.

The Laser Engraving Machine Market is projected to grow by USD 511.91 million with a CAGR of 7.18% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the laser engraving machine market segmentation by type (fiber laser machines, gas laser machines, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The increasing applications of laser engraving in multiple industries are one of the key factors driving the global laser engraving machine market growth.

Laser Marking Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.29% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,226.21 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.83 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alpha Laser US Inc., AMADA Co. Ltd., EMAG GmbH and Co. KG, Emerson Electric Co., Epilog Corp., FANUC Corp., II VI Inc., IPG Photonics Corp., Jenoptik AG, Jinan Xintian Technology Co. Ltd, Laser Marking Technologies LLC, Laserline GmbH, Laserstar Technologies Corp., Morn Laser, Perfect Laser Co. Ltd., Precitec GmbH and Co. KG, Shenzhen HeroLaser Equipment Co. Ltd., Trotec Laser GmbH, TRUMPF SE Co. KG, and Videojet Technologies Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

