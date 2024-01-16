Laser Marking Equipment Market to increase by USD 1.23 billion between 2022-2027, the market is segmented by Product (Fiber laser machines, Co2 laser marking equipment, and Others), Application (Machine tools, Electronics and microelectronics, Automotive, Medical, and Aerospace and others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America)- Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The laser marking equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 1.23 billion between 2022 and 2027. The growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.29% during the forecast period. The coding and marking market is set for substantial growth, especially in emerging economies like China and India, driven by expanding healthcare and food and beverage sectors that require precise coding for product tracking during transportation. APAC and Europe dominated in 2022, and this trend is expected to persist due to the increased adoption of liquid packaging in the food and beverage sector in Asia and rising demand for packaged foods in Europe, spurring market expansion in fresh food packaging and coding. This growth trajectory is anticipated to positively impact the global laser marking equipment market alongside escalating coding demands in the packaging industry. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a Free PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Laser Marking Equipment Market 2023-2027

The global Laser Marking Equipment Market is driven by the increasing demand for precise and permanent marking solutions across various industries. Fiber Laser Marking, CO2 Laser Marking, UV Laser Marking, YAG Laser Marking, and Diode Laser Marking are gaining prominence due to their versatility and efficiency. Laser Engraving, Laser Etching, and Laser Coding are essential processes for diverse applications like Automotive, Aerospace, Medical Devices, Electronics, Packaging, Semiconductor, Metal, Plastic, Glass, and Wood. The adoption of Industrial Laser Marking, Portable Laser Marking, and Benchtop Laser Marking machines is on the rise, supported by advanced Laser Marking Systems, Technology, Software, and Materials. This reflects a growing trend towards precision and innovation in the Laser Marking Industry.

Trend

Augmented demand from other end-user industries for laser marking equipment is an emerging market trend.

is an emerging market trend. Increased demand for laser marking equipment stems from diverse industries. Originally used in graphic arts, laser marking has expanded to areas like greeting cards, advertisements, party accessories, and stationery.

Its emergence in packaging, especially in food and cosmetics, enhances product appearance and allows brands to distinguish themselves.

With growing capacity and reduced costs, this technology is set to thrive in finishing shops, boosting the demand for laser marking machines and fostering market growth.

Challenge

Dependence on limited suppliers of raw materials hampers market growth.

hampers market growth. Laser marking equipment manufacturers heavily rely on third-party suppliers for crucial components, facing challenges like quality issues, delivery delays, and strained relationships, impacting operations and cost-efficiency.

Limited suppliers and economic fluctuations exacerbate these hurdles.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing the report

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the laser marking equipment market: Alpha Laser US Inc., AMADA Co. Ltd., EMAG GmbH and Co. KG, Emerson Electric Co., Epilog Corp., FANUC Corp., II VI Inc., IPG Photonics Corp., Jenoptik AG, Jinan Xintian Technology Co. Ltd, Laser Marking Technologies LLC, Laserline GmbH, Laserstar Technologies Corp., Morn Laser, Perfect Laser Co. Ltd., Precitec GmbH and Co. KG, Shenzhen HeroLaser Equipment Co. Ltd., Trotec Laser GmbH, TRUMPF SE Co. KG, and Videojet Technologies

Laser Marking Equipment Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 6.83% YOY growth in 2023.

Keg Segments:

The fiber laser machines segment will be significant during the forecast period. Fiber lasers contain an optical fiber as an active gain medium to transmit the laser light from the source to the target and laser light/beam is generated and confined within an optical fiber core doped with ions. The ions including praseodymium, neodymium, erbium, dysprosium, thulium, holmium, ytterbium and pumped by a diode laser. Furthermore, a fine spot creates high-quality codes and marks on the surface of the material. Fiber lasers can be used to print small parts or print different information in small areas. Hence, such factors drive segment growth during the forecast period. Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a FREE Sample

