Laser MD Medspa Announces New Appointments in Leadership Team

As Women's History Month comes to a close, the Company is excited to announce the addition of another female executive to the organization's management team with the recent appointment of Emily Brems as Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Brems brings more than 10 years of experience in the healthcare industry, serving most recently as the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of a 40+ location dental service organization and, prior to that, the Chief Operating Officer of the largest multi-site anesthesia private practice in the Northeast. This addition to the senior leadership team comes on the heels of the January promotion of Donna Simonds to Chief Executive Officer and rounds out the Executive Team at Laser MD including Emma Gardner, Director of Marketing, and Jaqi Bogdanski FNP-BC, Director of Clinical Affairs.

Ms. Simonds comments "It is inspiring to have the opportunity to lead this extremely talented, committed, and dedicated group, and to bring together a team of women passionate about the success and growth of Laser MD Medspa; positioning the company to become the Premier Provider in Medical Spa services in New England and beyond. The additions to the senior leadership team positions the business for ongoing financial, operational, and clinical excellence."

In addition, Laser MD Medspa also welcomes Dr. Arthur Shektman as Medical Director. Dr. Shektman, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Boston with 20 years of extensive clinical experience, is recognized as one of the top physicians and leading plastic surgeons. Dr. Arthur Shektman is also a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, which is a leading authority on cosmetic plastic surgery. Dr. Shektman will be dedicated to the daily clinical operations and quality of medical care for the Company's eight (and counting) locations in the Greater Boston area. Like Laser MD Medspa, Dr. Shektman prides himself on natural-looking and aesthetically pleasing results, helping clients look and feel their best.

Laser MD Medspa, LLC, formed by the combination of Laser MD Medspa, LLC and SculptMe, LLC, was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Braintree, MA with eight locations throughout the greater Boston metropolitan region. The Company is a leading provider of medical spa services, including laser hair removal, cosmetic injections such as Botox® and fillers, CoolSculpting® and other body contouring solutions, as well as skin rejuvenation treatments and vitamin therapy.

Laser MD Medspa was acquired in mid-2019 by the private equity firm Potomac Equity Partners. Since that time, the company has completed three add-on acquisitions and is aggressively pursuing its growth strategy through both acquisitions and de novo locations, as well as investing in infrastructure, technology, and services. The Company is targeting visible high traffic areas with attractive demographic characteristics, and where it can create welcoming spa-like environments for its clients. For more information, visit www.lasermdmedspa.com and www.sculptme.com .

Potomac Equity Partners is a Washington, D.C.-based private equity investment firm focused on providing superior equity returns through the close partnership and collaboration with its portfolio company management team members. The firm strives to invest in companies with leading products and services, superior management teams, and in which its invested capital and collaborative efforts can enable companies to exponentially ramp their long-term growth prospects and overall performance. The principals of Potomac Equity Partners have a long and successful history of investing with management teams across a wide range of industries including healthcare, software and technology, education and training, and information services. For more information about Potomac Equity Partners, visit www.potomacequitypartners.com .

