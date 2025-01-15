Laser Midstream Appoints Jay Carter as New President

HOUSTON, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Laser Midstream Energy ("Laser" or the "Company"), a leading developer and operator of midstream energy infrastructure assets, is proud to announce the appointment of Jay Carter as its new President, effective immediately.

Mr. Carter, who has been a key member of the Laser team for 16 years, brings an exceptional depth of experience in natural gas gathering and processing operations. His leadership and vision have been instrumental in the company's growth, and his new role as President marks an exciting chapter for Laser Midstream.

"We are thrilled to appoint Mr. Carter as the new President of Laser Midstream," said I.J. "Chip" Berthelot, II, founder of Laser. "Jay has been an integral part of our team, demonstrating not only a deep understanding of the midstream sector but also a steadfast commitment to our company's mission and values. His experience, strategic insight, and established leadership make him the ideal choice to guide Laser through its next phase of growth. I am confident that under Mr. Carter's leadership, we will continue to achieve strong results for our partners, customers, and stakeholders."

"Energy Spectrum is proud to back this strong management team for the fourth time, reflecting our enduring confidence in their vision and execution," said Peter Augustini, Managing Partner at Energy Spectrum. "Mr. Carter's promotion to President is a testament to his capable leadership and the trust he has earned within the organization. We are excited to support the entire Laser team as they continue to execute on delivering value and innovation in the energy sector."

Laser extends its gratitude to John Loiacono for his exemplary leadership and dedication for the past three years as Laser's President, a role in which he has significantly contributed to the Company's growth and success. As Executive Vice President, Mr. Loiacono will continue to play a vital role in shaping Laser's strategic vision and guiding its team, and his expertise and commitment will remain invaluable assets to the Company.

Backed by Energy Spectrum Capital ("Energy Spectrum"), a leading energy infrastructure private equity firm specializing in midstream energy investments, Laser has established a strong foundation for success. Energy Spectrum's support and partnership has been instrumental in enabling the company to identify and execute strategic opportunities in the highly competitive midstream energy sector.

Laser has a track record of successful transactions and delivering returns to investors, backed by deep expertise across the multiple facets of midstream operations. With a robust presence in East Texas and North Louisiana, the company is strategically expanding to serve the growing Gulf Coast liquified natural gas ("LNG") markets. Laser Midstream remains dedicated to fostering a culture of continuous improvement and leadership development while upholding its core values of integrity, innovation, and excellence.

For more information about Laser Midstream and its operations, please visit www.laser3.com.

About Laser Midstream

Laser Midstream is a Houston-based energy company focused on acquiring, developing, and operating midstream assets, including natural gas gathering and processing systems. With a commitment to creative commercial and technical agility, Laser Midstream leverages its deep industry experience to build value in the highly competitive energy sector.

About Energy Spectrum

Energy Spectrum is a private equity firm based in Dallas, Texas, specializing in investments within the midstream energy infrastructure sector. With decades of experience and a focus on partnership-driven growth, Energy Spectrum provides capital and strategic guidance to support innovative companies like Laser Midstream.

