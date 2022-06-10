Laser Printer Market Size to Grow by USD 2.82 billion | Increasing Popularity of MFPs to Drive Growth | Technavio

Use our analysis and insights for effective decision-making. Download a Sample Report

Key Challenges

The adoption of cloud data storage will challenge the global laser printer market growth. Companies are increasingly adopting cloud data storage architectures. They can deploy cloud-based data storage solutions, such as Google Drive and Dropbox, which have remote access features for documents. Cloud enables the online storage of data on remote servers. Cloud services also enable faster and easy uploading, retrieval, and sharing of documents, which reduces the need to print, store, and share documents in the hardcopy format.

Key Vendors and their Offerings

The market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the key vendors operating in the market include Brother Industries Ltd., Canon Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., KYOCERA Corp., Lexmark International Inc., Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd., Ricoh Co. Ltd., and Seiko Epson Corp. among others.

Brother Industries Ltd. - The company offers mono-laser printers and color laser printers.

Canon Inc. - The company offers laser printers under the brand, Laser Shot.

Dell Technologies Inc. - The company offers black and white laser printers and color laser printers.

HP Inc. - The company offers laser printers under the brand, HP LaserJet.

Konica Minolta Inc. - The company offers laser printers under the brand, bizhub.

Laser Printer Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Laser MFPs - size and forecast 2020-2025

Laser SFPs - size and forecast 2020-2025

Laser Printer Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Regional Analysis

APAC is expected to account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The presence of major laser printer manufacturers in the region will drive the market growth in APAC during the forecast period. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. China is a key country for the market in APAC.

Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.51% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2828.84 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 3.47 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Brother Industries Ltd., Canon Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., KYOCERA Corp., Lexmark International Inc., Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd., Ricoh Co. Ltd., and Seiko Epson Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis - Electronic equipment and instruments market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Laser MFPs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Laser MFPs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Laser MFPs - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Laser SFPs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Laser SFPs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Laser SFPs - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Brother Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 43: Brother Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 44: Brother Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 45: Brother Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 46: Brother Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 47: Brother Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Canon Inc.

Exhibit 48: Canon Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 49: Canon Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 50: Canon Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 51: Canon Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 52: Canon Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Dell Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 53: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 54: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 55: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 56: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 57: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 HP Inc.

10.7 Konica Minolta Inc.

Exhibit 63: Konica Minolta Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Konica Minolta Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 65: Konica Minolta Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 66: Konica Minolta Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Konica Minolta Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 KYOCERA Corp.

Exhibit 68: KYOCERA Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 69: KYOCERA Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: KYOCERA Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 71: KYOCERA Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: KYOCERA Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Lexmark International Inc.

Exhibit 73: Lexmark International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Lexmark International Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 75: Lexmark International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 76: Lexmark International Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 77: Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 78: Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 79: Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Ricoh Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 81: Ricoh Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 82: Ricoh Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 83: Ricoh Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 84: Ricoh Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: Ricoh Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Seiko Epson Corp.

Exhibit 86: Seiko Epson Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 87: Seiko Epson Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 88: Seiko Epson Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 89: Seiko Epson Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 90: Seiko Epson Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 91: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 92: Research Methodology



Exhibit 93: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 94: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 95: List of abbreviations

