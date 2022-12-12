Laser printer market size to increase by USD 4,016.55 million: 40% growth to originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Laser Printer Market by Product, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.67% and register an incremental growth of USD 4,016.55 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Laser Printer Market 2023-2027

By region, the global laser printer market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC is estimated to contribute 40% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The intense competition in the market has resulted in a decline in the ASP of laser printers in APAC, which is positively driving the market growth.

Company Profiles

The laser printer market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Canon Inc.: The company offers laser printers such as mono color and multicolor

The company offers laser printers such as mono color and multicolor CONTROL PRINT Ltd.: The company offers laser printers such as CO2 modular printers

The company offers laser printers such as CO2 modular printers Eastman Kodak Co.: The company offers laser printers such as the photo printer series

The company offers laser printers such as the photo printer series Fujitsu Ltd.: The company offers laser printers such as BS 2000

The company offers laser printers such as BS 2000 HP Development Co. LP: The company offers laser printers such as wifi printers

The company offers laser printers such as wifi printers Konica Minolta Inc.

Kyocera Corp.

Lexmark International Inc.

Monotech Systems Ltd.

Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Ricoh Co. Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing popularity of MFPs, the growing demand for laser printers in developing countries, and the increasing need for combining mobility and document solutions. However, the adoption of cloud data storage is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By product, the market is segmented into laser MFPs and laser SFPs. The laser MFPs segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecasted period.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa . APAC will contribute 40% to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this laser printer market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the laser printer market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the laser printer market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the laser printer market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of laser printer market vendors

Laser Printer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 163 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.67% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,016.55 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.86 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Brother Enterprises Holding Co. Ltd., Canon Inc., CONTROL PRINT Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., Eastman Kodak Co., Fujitsu Ltd., Guangzhou Labsim Biotech Co. Ltd., HP Development Co. LP, Konica Minolta Inc., Kyocera Corp., Lexmark International Inc., Monotech Systems Ltd., Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Sharp Corp., Xerox Holdings Corp., and Zhuhai Pantum Electronics Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

