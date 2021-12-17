Laser Processing Market Size to Grow by USD 2.45 Billion | Growing Benefits of Laser Welding over Conventional Welding to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

The growing benefits of laser welding over conventional welding is notably driving the laser processing market growth. Laser welding offers several technical advantages, such as deep narrow welds, minimal distortion, and ease of automation, over conventional welding procedures. One of the key advantages of laser welding is its ability to automate the welding process, which helps in increasing the overall production rates. In addition, other factors including the growing investments in the aerospace and defense industry and surging adoption of solid state laser processing will also fuel the overall market's growth during the forecast period.

Market Challenges

The availability of alternate machine tools for metal cutting applications will challenge market growth. The use of waterjet cutting machines to cut a wide range of materials and produce high-quality cuts makes it the preferred profiling method in end-user industries. However, the excessive heat generated during the cutting process in laser and plasma cutting machines limits their application for materials that are reflective, conductive, heat-resistant, or heat-sensitive. In addition, other factors such as increased demand for refurbished laser cutting machines and stringent regulatory standards pertaining to laser processing are also likely to hinder the market growth.

Key Market Segment Dynamics:

Type

The laser processing market report is segmented by Type in gas, solid-state, and others. The gas segment held the largest laser processing market share in 2021 and will continue to retain its market dominance throughout the forecast period. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the laser processing market size and actionable market insights on other type segments enabling clients to make informed business decisions.

Geography

In terms of Geography, the market is segmented by North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. North America will be the leading region with 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for laser processing in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the South American and MEA regions. Manufacturers in the US and local governments are increasingly focused on improving the technical skills of the workforce to ensure that automation and robotics technologies are seamlessly incorporated. As workforce skills improve, more automotive players are expected to invest in robotics laser processing machines for enhancing productivity and efficiency.

Key Market Vendor Analysis:

The laser processing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market. Vendors are engaging in strategic partnerships and acquisitions to strengthen their foothold in the market. For instance, In January 2021, Coherent Inc. announced a partnership with Lumentum for uniting global industry leaders to accelerate the future of photonics.

Some other Companies Covered in this Report include:

Coherent Inc.



Epilog Corp.



Gravotech Engineering Pvt Ltd



Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd.



IPG Photonics Corp.



Jenoptik AG



Laserstar Technologies Corp.



Lumentum Holdings Inc.



LUMIBIRD



TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG

Laser Processing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.41% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Coherent Inc., Epilog Corp., Gravotech Engineering Pvt Ltd, Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., Jenoptik AG, Laserstar Technologies Corp., Lumentum Holdings Inc., LUMIBIRD, and TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

