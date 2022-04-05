Laser Projector Market Size to Grow by USD 5.82 Bn | Evolving Opportunities with Barco NV and Canon Inc. | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Apr 05, 2022, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 39% of the growth will originate from APAC for the Laser Projector Market. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for laser projectors in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA, and South American regions.
The increase in the demand for laser projectors from the regional industrial, automotive, and aerospace defense sectors will facilitate the laser projector market growth in APAC over the forecast period. The laser projector market is expected to grow by USD 5.82 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 16.81% as per the latest market report by Technavio.
Vendor Insights
The Laser Projector Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Barco NV
- Canon Inc.
- Christie Digital Systems Canada Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Ricoh Co. Ltd.
- Seiko Epson Corp.
- Sharp NEC Display Solutions Ltd.
- Sony Group Corp.
Geographical Market Analysis
During the forecast period, APAC will account for 39 percent of market growth. In APAC, laser projectors are mostly sold in China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea). The market in this region will grow faster than the markets in Europe and South America.
The laser projector market in APAC would benefit from increased demand for laser projectors from the regional industrial, automotive, and aerospace defense industries.
Furthermore, countries such as the APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Laser Projector Market during the forecast period.
Laser Projector Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
The laser Projector Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Media And Entertainment
- Healthcare
- Education
- Retail
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
Laser Projector Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist laser projector market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the laser projector market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the laser projector market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of laser projector market vendors
|
Laser Projector Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 16.81%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 5.82 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
18.97
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 39%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Barco NV, Canon Inc., Christie Digital Systems Canada Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Sharp NEC Display Solutions Ltd., and Sony Group Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Media and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Barco NV
- Canon Inc.
- Christie Digital Systems Canada Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Ricoh Co. Ltd.
- Seiko Epson Corp.
- Sharp NEC Display Solutions Ltd.
- Sony Group Corp.
Appendix
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
