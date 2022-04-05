Laser Projector Market Size to Grow by USD 5.82 Bn | Evolving Opportunities with Barco NV and Canon Inc. | 17000+ Technavio Reports

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

Vendor Insights

The Laser Projector Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Barco NV

Canon Inc.

Christie Digital Systems Canada Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

Ricoh Co. Ltd.

Seiko Epson Corp.

Sharp NEC Display Solutions Ltd.

Sony Group Corp.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

During the forecast period, APAC will account for 39 percent of market growth. In APAC, laser projectors are mostly sold in China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea). The market in this region will grow faster than the markets in Europe and South America.

The laser projector market in APAC would benefit from increased demand for laser projectors from the regional industrial, automotive, and aerospace defense industries.

Furthermore, countries such as the APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Laser Projector Market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Free Sample Report.

Laser Projector Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The laser Projector Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Media And Entertainment



Healthcare



Education



Retail



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses., download a free sample: Request Free Sample Report.

Laser Projector Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist laser projector market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the laser projector market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the laser projector market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of laser projector market vendors

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

3D Printing Powder Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

5G Enterprise Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Laser Projector Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 16.81% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 5.82 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.97 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Barco NV, Canon Inc., Christie Digital Systems Canada Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Sharp NEC Display Solutions Ltd., and Sony Group Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Media and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Barco NV

Canon Inc.

Christie Digital Systems Canada Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

Ricoh Co. Ltd.

Seiko Epson Corp.

Sharp NEC Display Solutions Ltd.

Sony Group Corp.

Appendix

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio