Laser Redefined, Metrology Reimagined, Data Revisualized

BEAVERTON, Ore., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoverse Technologies Limited (NVT) announces the release of its new Advanced Packaging line of tools. NVT has recently developed the fastest, most advanced and most versatile laser singulation and metrology tools in the industry. The Advanced Packaging product family includes: 5500, 6600, 7700, and 9900 all based upon a common platform architecture for fleet-wide tool matching. The laser systems represent commercial deployment of a laser design exclusive to Nanoverse Technologies. These are the only tools in the industry offering the integration of a true metrology solution and laser scribing/dicing capability providing an industry first in true process control. NVT CEO Jeff Albelo stated that "We now offer real-time process observability coupled with advanced singulation technology for both rapid prototyping and High-Volume Manufacturing (HVM) alike. It's a game changer."

NVT 7700: Fully Automated, Recipe Driven, Factory Ready

The flagship NVT 7700, represents the perfect fusion of laser scribing with advanced metrology. The laser process delivers the highest die break strength laser process in the industry (2-3x higher than current processes)! Capable of processing up to 30 wafers per hour with < 3 mm placement accuracy, the system demonstrates a GR&R of less than 300 nm. The Model 7700 includes multiple system modules designed for completely independent and simultaneous execution of scribing, dicing, metrology, coating, cleaning, and post-coat baking of both mounted and unmounted wafers in mixed lot processing. The system software architecture enables flawless, recipe driven, automation with OHV compatibility. The laser scribing and dicing module employs a true ultrafast process capable of on the fly power adjustments. The system is completely SEMI compliant and supports both two and four load port configurations.

The NVT 6600 product family represents the same innovations targeting production environments where integrated metrology is not required and a smaller tool footprint is desirable. The NVT 6600 retains the same coat, clean, bake, scribe, and dice capability as the flagship tool, at higher throughput.

The NVT 5500 is a stand-alone metrology and inspection system utilizing a patented, phase-based, white light approach. The result is a high-speed, high-resolution metrology system capable of whole wafer scanning delivering simultaneous 2D and 3D information without image stitching. As a dedicated metrology system, the NVT 5500 detects bumps, pads, debris and defects on a wide array of substrates. The NVT technology can detect many films currently invisible to competitive systems, including non-conductive films (NCF).

Set for release in mid-2026, the NVT 9900 platform represents the next generation evolution of laser based singulation. The system includes a dual laser configuration to complete high-speed and high-quality full-cut laser scribing and dicing as part of the die prep process. The lasers can be different wavelength, pulse width, power and pulse energy to customize the laser singulation options available to our customers. Paired with or replacing plasma dicing, the NVT technology platforms represents an incredible advancement in back-end processing technology. Please visit our website www.nanovtech.com for further information or to have a chat about how we can enable your advanced packaging roadmap.

