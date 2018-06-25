Laser Rejuvenation By Cherie at ACA Announces their Radio Frequency Skin Tightening Summer Special

As a new blog on their website noted, the timing for this special is ideal; as summer gets into full swing, the friendly and experienced team at Laser Rejuvenation By Cherie at ACA wants to help their valued clients to look and feel their best.

Whether people are looking forward to spending sunny and relaxing days on the beach, hanging out in the Keys or are headed to their vacations, the team understands that everyone deserves to have terrific-looking skin.

This inspired them to offer a deep discount on radio frequency (RF) skin treatment packages for the face, lips, cheeks, neck and décolletage.

"Normally a $2,599 value, you receive eight RF treatments for only $1,999, a savings of 24 percent over our usual package pricing," the blog noted.

The package includes a preliminary clinical consultation and skin evaluation to make sure RF tightening is right for the patient, eight RF treatments and after-treatment recommendations to ensure people get the maximum benefits and longevity out of their treatments.

As the new blog notes, Laser Rejuvenation by Cherie at ACA uses radio frequency tissue stimulation to combat the ravages that the skin can reveal. By targeting the dermis, or the lower layer of the skin tissue where the living skin cells reside, RF tightening heats and breaks up fatty tissue which may make the skin appear loose, saggy or lax. As the skin warms, it also constricts, creating a more aesthetically pleasing contour.

"Obviously, just like summer, these prices won't last, so we encourage you to schedule a consultation today," the blog noted.

About Laser Rejuvenation by Cherie at ACA:

Laser Rejuvenation by Cherie at ACA specializes in laser hair removal services, as well as IPL for acne and microdermabrasion and more. For more information, please visit http://laserrejuvenationbycherieataca.com.

