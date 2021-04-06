Laser Skin & Wellness Now Offers Sofwave, The Newest Non-invasive Anti-Aging Treatment to Hit the Market For Fine Lines and Wrinkles

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Demonstrating her commitment to bring the latest technologies for skincare and anti-aging to her medical spas. Karen Lederman, founder of Laser Skin & Wellness, with centers in Lake Worth, FL and Palm Beach Gardens, FL, is the FIRST in Palm Beach Gardens to offer Sofwave SUPERB. The newest non-invasive skin treatment that's creating a buzz among consumers.

The SUPERB treatment was developed by Sofwave Medical, the emerging leader of energy-based non-invasive, aesthetic medical devices. The popular Sofwave system received FDA Clearance to improve facial lines and reduce wrinkles, achieving ideal outcomes with minimal downtime in a single 30–45-minute treatment.

Clinically proven "Sofwave is a breakthrough treatment that provides effective and safe results", states Karen Lederman. "Sofwave can help my clients of all skin types achieve a significant level of improvement in facial lines and wrinkles after only a 30-minute treatment, without surgery or recovery time. Our clients love the fact, that this procedure can fit into an active lifestyle at any time of day," says, Ms. Lederman. Adding, "this is the next-generation in aesthetic devices and is exactly what our clients are looking for."

Karen Lederman is the founder and President of Laser Skin & Wellness and Laser Consultants. A native of Columbus, Ohio, and longtime Palm Beach County resident, she began her career in sales and business marketing. Twenty years ago, a desire to stay fit and healthy drove her to start a business dedicated to helping others maintain their beauty and reverse the aging process. A passion for innovation-led Karen to bring some of the latest technologies for beauty and health to the area. What started as a small hair removal practice grew to a comprehensive center for skincare, anti-aging, and integrative medicine.

Sofwave Medical Ltd. has implemented an innovative approach to wrinkle reduction using proprietary breakthrough technology. Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam technology is FDA-cleared to improve facial lines and wrinkles, providing physicians with smart yet simple, effective, and safe aesthetic solutions for their patients.

