Laser Therapy Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand from Non-invasive Laser Surgeries Drives Growth

The global laser therapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.8% during 2023-2030.

This report on global Laser therapy market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global Laser therapy market by segmenting the market based on type, application and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the Laser therapy market are provided in this report.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing demand from Dermatology & Aesthetic industry

Increasing demand from non-invasive laser surgeries

Challenges

High cost of installation and maintenance.

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Type

Diode

Solid State

Gas

Dye

Others

by Application

Dermatology & Aesthetic

Surgery

Dental

Urology

Ophthalmology

Others

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

Rest of Middle East & Africa

