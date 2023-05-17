Laser Therapy Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand from Non-invasive Laser Surgeries Drives Growth

17 May, 2023, 17:15 ET
The "Laser Therapy Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report
The global laser therapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.8% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- Alma Laser
- IRIDEX Corporation
- Lumenis.
- Ellex Medical (Ellex)
- CryoLife, Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- BIOLASE, Inc.
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Bausch & Lomb Incorporated.
- Candela Medical
- CAO Group, Inc.
- Fotona
- Danaher
This report on global Laser therapy market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global Laser therapy market by segmenting the market based on type, application and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the Laser therapy market are provided in this report.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing demand from Dermatology & Aesthetic industry
- Increasing demand from non-invasive laser surgeries
Challenges
- High cost of installation and maintenance.
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Type
- Diode
- Solid State
- Gas
- Dye
- Others
by Application
- Dermatology & Aesthetic
- Surgery
- Dental
- Urology
- Ophthalmology
- Others
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Share this article