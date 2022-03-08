DUBLIN, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laser Weapon Systems Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global laser weapon systems market.



This report focuses on laser weapon systems market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the laser weapon systems market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the market's response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the laser weapon systems? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Laser Weapon Systems market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider laser weapon systems market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The laser weapon systems market section of the report gives context. It compares the laser weapon systems market with other segments of the laser weapon systems market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, laser weapon systems indicators comparison.

Major players in the laser weapon systems market are Applied Technology Associates, Boeing, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Atomics, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin Corporation, MBDA, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, Thales Group, Kratos, Leidos, Leonardo SpA, and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.



The global laser weapon systems market is expected to grow from $3.86 billion in 2020 to $4.37 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $10.03 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 23.1%.



The laser weapon systems market consists of sales of laser weapons by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture directed-energy weapons based on lasers. The laser weapon system generates high-energy pulses, that enable an impact on the target. This type of weapon works on the principle of light amplification through stimulated radiation emission (LASER).



The main types of products in laser weapons systems are laser designator, LIDAR, 3D laser scanning, laser range finder, ring laser gyro, and laser altimeter. Laser designator is a type of laser weapons system that allows laser designation or surveillance squad to target the designation of laser-guided munitions. The different technologies include solid-state laser, chemical laser, free-electron laser, chemical oxygen-iodine laser, tactical high energy laser, others and is used in air-based, ground-based, and sea-based operations.



North America was the largest region in the laser weapon systems market in 2020. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The increasing research and development activities in laser weapons are shaping the laser weapon systems market. With growing defense budgets and research grants, militaries around the world are using high-energy laser equipment and investing heavily in research and development. For instance, in May 2021, the US military began research on a prototype laser weapon for short-range air defense, which is a 50-kilowatt high-energy laser mounted on an identifiable position of a Stryker A1 vehicle to lock, track and destroy air threats.



The increasing investment in military and defense is expected to contribute to the growth of the laser weapon systems market in the coming years. Air-based laser weapon systems provide flexibility and accuracy for self-protection against aircraft, missiles, and ground-based weapons in the military and defense sectors. For instance, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, global military spending rose to $1981 billion in 2020, a 2.6% increase from 2019. Furthermore, in April 2021, the US Air Force granted a $15.5 million deal for Raytheon Technologies, a US-based aerospace and defense company to develop an enhanced version of a dune buggy-mounted laser weapon system and in 2019, Raytheon Technologies was also granted a $23.8 million deal for two prototypes of the high-energy laser weapon system (HELWS). Therefore, the increase in investments in military and defense propels the market for laser weapon systems.



The countries covered in the laser weapon systems market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Laser Weapon Systems Market Characteristics



3. Laser Weapon Systems Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Laser Weapon Systems



5. Laser Weapon Systems Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Laser Weapon Systems Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints On the Market

5.2. Global Laser Weapon Systems Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Laser Weapon Systems Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Laser Weapon Systems Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Laser Designator

LIDAR

3D Laser Scanning

Laser Range Finder

Ring Laser Gyro

Laser Altimeter

6.2. Global Laser Weapon Systems Market, Segmentation by Technology , Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Solid State Laser

Chemical Laser

Free Electron Laser

Chemical Oxygen Iodine laser

Tactical High energy laser

Others

6.3. Global Laser Weapon Systems Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Air Based

Ground Based

Sea Based

7. Laser Weapon Systems Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Laser Weapon Systems Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Laser Weapon Systems Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oarcma

SOURCE Research and Markets