LaserAway - Nation's Leading Aesthetic Dermatology Company - Adds Former Orangetheory CMO and Amazon Exec Kelly Lohr as Chief Customer Officer

Lohr will oversee marketing and customer experience as LaserAway continues its expansion

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The nation's leading aesthetic dermatology chain, LaserAway, has hired Kelly Lohr as its first-ever Chief Customer Officer. Overseeing the end-to-end customer journey – including customer acquisition and customer engagement, retention, and loyalty – Lohr joins after serving as Chief Marketing Officer at fitness giant Orangetheory Fitness and holding executive marketing roles at Freshly and Amazon. Already in 145 locations, LaserAway will benefit from Lohr's expertise in scaling health and wellness brands.

"When my brothers Brock, Todd, and I partnered with Dr. Roy Winston to start LaserAway in 2006, we were encouraged by the response to our aesthetic dermatological services – pairing certified medical professionals with cutting-edge lasers. In just the past four years, we've experienced remarkable demand for our services," LaserAway Co-Founder and CEO Scott Heckmann said. "Once we met Kelly, we knew this role was a perfect match given her multi-unit marketing experience and thorough understanding of brand-building and customer engagement strategies. She brings terrific experience in building and leading high-performing marketing teams for visible health and wellness brands."

"When I met with Scott and the LaserAway team, it was clear this was an unmatched opportunity – one of the hottest categories, the leader in the space, and in a role built around customer obsession," Lohr said. "I'm excited to jump on this rocket ship and help with further scaling this impressive business. And I'm thrilled to keep working in an industry that is all about empowering people to feel good about themselves."

The health, wellness, and beauty space is one of the nation's fastest-growing verticals. Medical aesthetics is a $15 billion industry and has seen 50% growth over four years. LaserAway's business model brings top-of-the-line lasers – for hair and tattoo removal, skin tightening and rejuvenation, and aesthetic improvement – and injectables to clients in chic locations. Patients can virtually consult with the company's doctors and nurses about their best treatment options and seamlessly book in-person appointments. The company has a team of more than 20 board-certified dermatologist medical directors who supervise hundreds of licensed clinicians across the country.

Lohr has more than two decades of experience in brick-and-mortar marketing, brand strategy, and customer engagement. At Orangetheory, Lohr introduced a full-funnel marketing approach, and launched both a member insights function and an influencer/partnerships discipline, supporting company growth for the fitness company's 1540 franchises around the globe.

Prior to her role as CMO at Orangetheory, Lohr was Chief Growth Officer at Freshly, the Nestle-owned healthy prepared meal delivery subscription service. Lohr has also served as Head of Brand, Marketing, Customer Insights, and Strategic Partnerships for Amazon Go, where she was a part of the initial team that launched the autonomous retail concept and the Just Walk Out Technology platform. Lohr is a graduate of the University of Texas and lives in Austin with her family.

LaserAway is a leader in aesthetic dermatology, offering customized procedures tailored to customers' individual needs. LaserAway has 145 locations across the country and specializes in a full suite of aesthetic treatments including laser hair removal, laser tattoo removal, laser skin rejuvenation, body contouring, skin tightening, injectables, and skin care products. Ares Management and Seidler Equity Partners are both investors in LaserAway. For more information, please visit www.laseraway.com.

