LaserAway, Nation's Largest Aesthetic Dermatology Brand, Opens 200th Clinic

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LaserAway , the nation's leader in aesthetic dermatology, today announced the opening of its 200th location, situated in Nashville's vibrant Gulch neighborhood. The milestone precedes the company's 20th anniversary, which takes place this January, and reflects two decades of continuous growth without a single clinic closure, a rare achievement in retail and the medical aesthetics category.

Founded in 2006 by Dr. Roy Winston and brothers Scott, Brock, and Todd Heckmann, LaserAway has evolved from a single West Hollywood, CA clinic into the largest nationwide aesthetics and dermatology company in the country. All LaserAway locations are privately owned and operated with no franchises. LaserAway's success was built on a simple but disruptive idea: that industry-leading, safe and effective aesthetic dermatological treatments should be available for everyone.

"When we opened our first clinic on Sunset Boulevard, we knew there was a massive opportunity to make these treatments accessible to everyone—not just a privileged few," said Scott Heckmann, co-founder and CEO of LaserAway. "From day one, our mission has been to combine medical precision with modern convenience, giving people safe, effective results in a setting that feels approachable and empowering."

LaserAway currently operates in 35 states, and all treatments are performed by licensed medical professionals (NPs, PAs, RNs). LaserAway's Chief Medical Officer is Dr. Will Kirby. Dr. Kirby leads LaserAway's Medical Board, which consists of a team of over 20 board-certified dermatologists.

The new Nashville Gulch clinic, like all LaserAway locations, will provide a full range of non-invasive aesthetic and wellness services, including laser hair removal, Botox®, dermal fillers, skin rejuvenation and body contouring treatments such as CoolSculpting® and Thermage®. It will also feature LaserAway Wellness Injections, administered by medical professionals to support safe, clinically monitored results.

LaserAway® is the nation's leading in aesthetic dermatology, offering customized treatments tailored to patient needs with a team of more than 20 board-certified dermatologists and 600 nurses in its 200 locations across the country. It specializes in a full suite of non- and minimally-invasive aesthetic treatments, including laser hair removal, laser tattoo removal, laser skin rejuvenation, body contouring, skin tightening, injectables, and skin care products. LaserAway is committed to providing high-quality, results-driven skincare solutions in a modern and welcoming environment. For more information, visit the brand on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, LinkedIn, or at www.laseraway.com .

