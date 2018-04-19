LaserCare Technologies: Introducing the HP LaserJet A3 Managed MFP Copier Line

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Not too long ago, Hewlett-Packard launched the latest line of the HP LaserJet A3 MFP's, fully loaded with top-of-the-line technology ready for efficiency and security. Key benefits include: data security, cloud-based technology, lower operating cost per page advantages, and exclusive HP Flow Technology.

What's great about the HP A3 LaserJet MFP?

HP A3 Multifunction Portfolio A3 Color LaserJet Enterprise M775 MFP

The A3 LaserJet system was created to enhance office productivity by providing optimal uptime, powerful security, and expert color quality. HP is known for reinventing technologies to improve workplace efficiency at the lowest cost.

Security

HP has released new security features capable of stopping a breach as soon as it occurs. Certain models, such as the A3 Color LaserJet Enterprise M775 MFP, can self-heal from a cyber-attack. The printer continuously inspects itself for suspicious activity while the HP JetAdvantage Security Manager monitors its settings and solves device malfunctions. These features are designed to make sure the operating code stays intact, ensuring data, devices, and documents are secure. All HP security features are fully embedded and standard thus claiming the title of "The World's Most Secure Printers".

Optimal Performance

Any office environment needs the capacity to print large documents in a timely manner. The HP A3 LaserJet MFP is fully equipped to handle bulky projects. It's capable of printing up to 60 color pages per minute, and its recommended monthly page volume (RMPV) is a maximum of 100,000 pages per month.

To support this large project load, the A3 features two 520-sheet feeders and one 2,000-sheet HCI feeder. There is also the option to purchase accessories for increased functionality such as a stapler, booklet maker, and hole punching.

Increased Productivity

The HP LaserJet A3 MFP line has available exclusive Flow technology with EveryPage ADF scanning that prevents misfeeds, includes a pull out keyboard, embedded OCR and up to 240 super-fast images per minute scanning speed. Smart Device Services (SDS) maximizes uptime and minimizes downtime.

LaserCare (www.lasercare.com) is one of the leading independent nationwide providers of Managed Print Services to help companies control and reduce printing costs. Over the past 30 years, Lasercare has been responsible for over three billion printed pages for clients, and is a carefully selected HP Managed Print Premiere Partner and Xerox Platinum Authorized Partner.

