Laserfiche Announces Guy Kawasaki as Keynote Speaker at Empower 2020

LONG BEACH, Calif., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Laserfiche — the leading global provider of intelligent content management and business process automation — today announced that Silicon-Valley based author, entrepreneur and technology evangelist Guy Kawasaki will keynote its annual user conference, Empower. The event will take place Feb. 11-14, 2020, in Long Beach, California under the theme Go Beyond, showcasing what is possible when you go beyond the expected and use technology to revolutionize your business. The conference will bring together IT professionals, business leaders and Laserfiche users to learn about new technologies, trends and best practices to inspire and improve outcomes.

"Technology has the power to alter how business gets done, reimagine what is possible, and transform lives," said Kawasaki. "I am thrilled to be keynoting this year's Empower conference, where I hope attendees will gain valuable knowledge, share experiences and help each other to go beyond what they think is possible, using technology to drive change in today's increasingly digital world."

"We are excited to welcome today's leaders and tomorrow's pioneers," said Chris Wacker, CEO of Laserfiche. "This year's Empower conference will focus on going beyond the status quo. With over 280 courses, attendees will walk away with knowledge on industry best practices, future trends and hands-on training to improve their practical skills and current processes. Each year we bring together thousands of attendees as part of our commitment to build a strong community that is motivated and inspired to create a workplace of the future."

Empower 2020 will also include industry-specific symposiums aimed at providing insights on trends, as well as offering best practices and practical advice on how to increase bottom-line results and harness data to alter operations and business models. Each symposium will provide attendees the opportunity to hear directly from customers on how they transformed their organizations and how they are creating new solutions to industry-wide problems. Conference-goers will be able to attend daylong sessions focused on the following industries and topics:

Government : The latest digital government trends and perspectives on what developments will affect the public sector in the coming years.

: The latest digital government trends and perspectives on what developments will affect the public sector in the coming years. Financial Services : How technology trends and key strategies can elevate client services and firm success.

: How technology trends and key strategies can elevate client services and firm success. Education: How content service platforms (CSP) will impact the future of education service delivery.

Additionally, this year's event will mark an inaugural Women in Tech Summit, taking place on the first day of the conference. Sessions will focus on technical and professional development, leadership skills and building confidence in your career. The full day of programming will conclude with an offsite networking event with Laserfiche's employee-led group, MotivateHer.

To learn more and register for Empower, visit empower.laserfiche.com.

About Laserfiche

Laserfiche is the leading global provider of intelligent content management and business process automation. Through powerful workflows, electronic forms, document management and analytics, the Laserfiche® platform eliminates manual processes and automates repetitive tasks, accelerating how business gets done.

Laserfiche pioneered the paperless office with enterprise content management more than 30 years ago. Today, Laserfiche is innovating with cloud, machine learning and AI to enable organizations in more than 80 countries to transform into digital businesses. Customers in every industry—including government, education, financial services and manufacturing—use Laserfiche® to boost productivity, scale their business and deliver digital-first customer experiences.

Laserfiche employees in offices around the world are committed to the company's vision of empowering customers and inspiring people to reimagine how technology can transform lives.

