Laserfiche Named a 2021 Product of the Year Award Winner by Cloud Computing Magazine

LONG BEACH, Calif., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laserfiche — the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation — announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has awarded Laserfiche Cloud a 2021 Product of the Year Award, presented by Cloud Computing Magazine.

"The past year caused organizations to reimagine their content and processes in the cloud to power remote workforces and enable business continuity," said Chris Wacker, CEO of Laserfiche. "Laserfiche Cloud offers the agility and security necessary to navigate fast-changing business needs, while empowering users to innovate from anywhere — now and long after the COVID-19 pandemic."

Laserfiche offers the enterprise content management system that provides the tools organizations need for digital transformation — including e-forms, document management, workflow, rules management, content collaboration, dashboard analytics, records management and audit trail. As more organizations adopt a cloud-first technology strategy, Laserfiche Cloud delivers content and business processes to users wherever they are. The latest innovations available with Laserfiche Cloud include:

The Laserfiche API , providing custom integration tools to develop more complete solutions across enterprise applications.

, providing custom integration tools to develop more complete solutions across enterprise applications. Microsoft Teams integration, enabling users to save and share Laserfiche documents from directly within the Teams app to improve collaboration and compliance with governance policies.

enabling users to save and share Laserfiche documents from directly within the Teams app to improve collaboration and compliance with governance policies. Laserfiche Vault, a solution package to support broker-dealer firms with WORM archival for SEC 14a-4.

a solution package to support broker-dealer firms with WORM archival for SEC 14a-4. Workflow Bots, expanded robotic process automation capabilities that allow organizations to enable last-mile integrations and build end-to-end solutions.

expanded robotic process automation capabilities that allow organizations to enable last-mile integrations and build end-to-end solutions. Smart Invoice Capture capabilities that use machine learning technology to automatically capture information from any invoice, in any format.

capabilities that use machine learning technology to automatically capture information from any invoice, in any format. Direct Share capabilities, which allow users to share content from their Laserfiche repository with external customers or community members in an audited and tracked manner.

capabilities, which allow users to share content from their Laserfiche repository with external customers or community members in an audited and tracked manner. Out-of-the-box CRM integrations that improve efficiency when saving and accessing customer information, and accelerate customer-facing processes.

"Congratulations to Laserfiche for being honored with a Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Laserfiche Cloud is truly an innovative product and is amongst the best solutions available within the past 12 months that facilitates business-transforming cloud computing and communications. I look forward to continued excellence from Laserfiche in 2021 and beyond."

Learn more about Laserfiche Cloud at laserfiche.com/products/laserfiche-cloud.

About Cloud Computing Magazine:

Cloud Computing magazine is the industry's definitive source for all things cloud - from public, community, hybrid and private cloud to security and business continuity, and everything in between. This quarterly magazine published by TMC assesses the most important developments in cloud computing not only as they relate to IT, but to the business landscape as a whole.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet .

About Laserfiche

Laserfiche is the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation. Through powerful workflows, electronic forms, document management and analytics, the Laserfiche® platform accelerates how business gets done, enabling leaders to focus on growth across the enterprise.

Laserfiche pioneered the paperless office with enterprise content management. Today, Laserfiche's cloud-first development approach incorporates innovations in machine learning and AI to enable organizations in more than 80 countries to transform into digital businesses. Customers in every industry—including government, education, financial services, healthcare and manufacturing—use Laserfiche to boost productivity, scale their business and deliver digital-first customer experiences.

Laserfiche employees in offices around the world are committed to the company's vision of empowering customers and inspiring people to reimagine how technology can transform lives.

Connect with Laserfiche:

Laserfiche Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

SOURCE Laserfiche

Related Links

http://www.laserfiche.com

