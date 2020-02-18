Laserfiche Powers Human-Centered Digital Transformation at Empower 2020

LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Laserfiche — the leading global provider of intelligent content management and business process automation — welcomed nearly 4,000 attendees from over 30 countries to its Empower 2020 conference in Long Beach, California last week. At the event, Laserfiche unveiled new enhancements to the Laserfiche® platform and discussed how organizations can go beyond technology upgrades to deliver human-centered digital transformation.

"Digital transformation is transforming the human experience; it is adding value to our lives," said Laserfiche President Karl Chan. "At Laserfiche, we are committed to providing solutions that will enable organizations to solve their biggest business challenges and keep their focus on people — whether they are employees, business partners, customers, students or constituents."

Laserfiche product announcements at Empower 2020 include:

Workflow bots: Workflow bots was just launched to allow organizations to take advantage of expanded robotic process automation (RPA) capabilities in the Laserfiche platform. Workflow bots offer a no-code solution to automating repeatable clicks and data entry actions across applications, key for organizations looking to enable last-mile integrations and build more complete, end-to-end solutions.

Workflow bots was just launched to allow organizations to take advantage of expanded robotic process automation (RPA) capabilities in the Laserfiche platform. Workflow bots offer a no-code solution to automating repeatable clicks and data entry actions across applications, key for organizations looking to enable last-mile integrations and build more complete, end-to-end solutions. Smart invoice capture: Laserfiche's smart invoice capture capability uses machine learning technology to automatically capture information from any invoice, in any format. Applied as part of accounts payable solutions, smart invoice capture will help organizations to boost efficiency, improve cash flow and prevent fraud.

Laserfiche's smart invoice capture capability uses machine learning technology to automatically capture information from any invoice, in any format. Applied as part of accounts payable solutions, smart invoice capture will help organizations to boost efficiency, improve cash flow and prevent fraud. Direct share: Now part of the Laserfiche platform, direct share offers a more secure way for users to share files stored in Laserfiche outside of their organization. Direct share enables the option for password protection, document link expiration and to manually disable any links shared externally. Audit management controls also enable organizations to manage who is sharing files and what is being shared.

Now part of the Laserfiche platform, direct share offers a more secure way for users to share files stored in Laserfiche outside of their organization. Direct share enables the option for password protection, document link expiration and to manually disable any links shared externally. Audit management controls also enable organizations to manage who is sharing files and what is being shared. Enhanced integrations: Laserfiche continues to deliver direct integrations with major software platforms, and recently expanded its integration with Microsoft Office 365 and Dynamics 365. At Empower, Laserfiche announced a new partnership with Ellucian, with plans to deliver key integrations for higher education organizations.

Additional Empower 2020 highlights include:

Guy Kawasaki keynote: Silicon Valley-based author, entrepreneur and technology evangelist Guy Kawasaki delivered a keynote address Feb. 12 , focused on how to drive innovation using tactical and practical techniques. Kawasaki also signed copies of his latest book, "Wise Guy."

Silicon Valley-based author, entrepreneur and technology evangelist delivered a keynote address , focused on how to drive innovation using tactical and practical techniques. Kawasaki also signed copies of his latest book, "Wise Guy." Industry Leadership Symposiums: Laserfiche held Industry Leadership Symposiums for leaders in education, financial services and government. Symposium attendees heard from IT executive speakers from organizations including the Los Angeles Clippers, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and the City of Santa Monica , who shared leadership advice, discussed industry trends and opportunities, and best practices for leading innovation.

Laserfiche held Industry Leadership Symposiums for leaders in education, financial services and government. Symposium attendees heard from IT executive speakers from organizations including the Los Angeles Clippers, and the , who shared leadership advice, discussed industry trends and opportunities, and best practices for leading innovation. Women in Tech Summit: The inaugural Laserfiche Women in Tech Summit, sponsored by Scanning America, was held Feb. 11 , to connect, inspire and support women in technology roles. Attendees took away advice on advancing women in technology careers, ideas on driving change in their organization and insights into women leaders' career paths.

Laserfiche Empower 2020 featured more than 250 sessions focused on digital transformation, and enabling attendees to use technology to boost productivity, scale their business and deliver digital-first customer experiences. Attendees also had the opportunity to interact with the Laserfiche development team, evaluate technology, and collaborate and influence future product development.

View conference content, including keynotes, online here. To learn more about Empower or to register for Empower 2021 (Feb. 23-26), visit empower.laserfiche.com.

About Laserfiche



Laserfiche is the leading global provider of intelligent content management and business process automation. Through powerful workflows, electronic forms, document management and analytics, the Laserfiche® platform eliminates manual processes and automates repetitive tasks, accelerating how business gets done.

Laserfiche pioneered the paperless office with enterprise content management more than 30 years ago. Today, Laserfiche is innovating with cloud, machine learning and AI to enable organizations in more than 80 countries to transform into digital businesses. Customers in every industry—including government, education, financial services and manufacturing—use Laserfiche to boost productivity, scale their business and deliver digital-first customer experiences.

Laserfiche employees in offices around the world are committed to the company's vision of empowering customers and inspiring people to reimagine how technology can transform lives.

Connect with Laserfiche:

Laserfiche Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

SOURCE Laserfiche

Related Links

https://www.laserfiche.com

