Laserfiche Presents Executive Leadership Summit as Part of Empower 2021 for Public and Private Sector Leaders and Rising Stars

LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laserfiche — the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation — will present an Executive Leadership Summit for public and private sector leadership and rising stars as part of Empower 2021, the company's annual conference taking place online Feb. 22-26. The exclusive virtual forum will explore how economic pressures have reshaped a technology-centric business model across industries. Attendees invited to the Empower Executive Leadership Summit will also gain access to five days of the Empower digital experience, and hear exclusive perspectives on navigating unprecedented changes while driving organizational growth at an executive level. To request an invitation to the event, visit info.laserfiche.com/leadership2021.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted how vulnerable some of the traditional business models are while facing unanticipated disruptions," said Laserfiche Senior Director of Strategic Marketing Linda Ding. "The mission of this exclusive virtual forum as part of Empower 2021 is to offer insights into technology strategies from industry leaders who have effectively navigated crises, and inspire new ideas to reimagine client and employee experiences while meeting the changing regulatory landscape. We look forward to equipping business leaders with the knowledge needed to develop adaptive solutions in response to COVID-19 and beyond."

As part of the Empower Executive Leadership Summit, attendees will gain access to sessions including:

2020 Vision Reset – Reimagine and Remodel Business in a New Environment : Notable industry leaders from both public and private sectors will discuss their renewed organizational visions for 2021 and beyond.

: Notable industry leaders from both public and private sectors will discuss their renewed organizational visions for 2021 and beyond. Five Practical Technology Trends You Don't Want to Miss in 2021 : This panel discussion will focus on the technologies transforming business, from artificial intelligence, automation, and cybersecurity to cloud-native technologies and video communications.

: This panel discussion will focus on the technologies transforming business, from artificial intelligence, automation, and cybersecurity to cloud-native technologies and video communications. Decoding Chaos – Navigating Data Privacy and Security Regulations : A panel of information security and legal experts from leading SaaS companies will share how to navigate the latest regulations in data privacy and governance to optimize business outcomes.

: A panel of information security and legal experts from leading SaaS companies will share how to navigate the latest regulations in data privacy and governance to optimize business outcomes. Connecting Virtually – Exploring Exciting Business Opportunities through CX: This session will explore how successful businesses are enhancing the customer experience and transforming service delivery.

In addition to engaging panel discussions with technology executives across industries and valuable networking opportunities, the Executive Leadership Summit includes special access to the ISACA CSX Cybersecurity Fundamentals review course for IT and business practitioners who are looking to augment their skills and build knowledge of cybersecurity.

For more information about the Laserfiche Empower Executive Leadership Summit and to request an invitation, visit info.laserfiche.com/leadership2021.

To learn more about Empower 2021, visit empower.laserfiche.com.

About Laserfiche

Laserfiche is the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation. Through powerful workflows, electronic forms, document management and analytics, the Laserfiche® platform accelerates how business gets done, enabling leaders to focus on growth across the enterprise.

Laserfiche pioneered the paperless office with enterprise content management. Today, Laserfiche's cloud-first development approach incorporates innovations in machine learning and AI to enable organizations in more than 80 countries to transform into digital businesses. Customers in every industry—including government, education, financial services, healthcare and manufacturing—use Laserfiche to boost productivity, scale their business and deliver digital-first customer experiences.

Laserfiche employees in offices around the world are committed to the company's vision of empowering customers and inspiring people to reimagine how technology can transform lives.

