Laserfiche Ranked Highest for Usability in Nucleus Research ECM Technology Value Matrix 2018

"Advanced functionality is valuable only when it's easily adopted and provides a great customer experience," said Nucleus Research analyst Barbara Peck. "Laserfiche excels in both functionality and usability—two characteristics evaluated in the Value Matrix that indicate an application's ability to deliver both ROI and value over time.

"Customers surveyed cite Laserfiche's high functionality, ease of use, innovative offerings and responsiveness to user-defined needs," added Peck. "Also, artificial intelligence and machine learning are featured components in the roadmap, which leverages these technologies to deliver a comprehensive suite of services."

In addition to ECM capabilities such as business process automation, Laserfiche enables digital transformation by integrating with core technologies such as CRM and ERP systems. These integrations and federated search capabilities allow organizations to eliminate data siloes, leveraging information across applications.

Laserfiche's focus on robotic process automation (RPA) will further support enterprise-wide digital transformation by enabling non-technical users to train software bots to complete repetitive, routine tasks. As a result, organizations can reduce risk of human error, reduce costs and empower employees to focus on more strategic matters.

"Our position as a leader and high ranking for usability underscores our customer-centric business model," said Chris Wacker, CEO of Laserfiche. "As we innovate, Laserfiche continues to keep the customer at the forefront of every decision. We offer highly usable, scalable solutions that meet organizations' needs at every phase of digital transformation."

The report also highlighted Laserfiche's Records Management Edition for its DoD 5015.2-STD version 3 certification, of particular importance in the current regulatory climate. "For GDPR and compliance, Laserfiche helps customers facilitate data subject requests, classify and manage personally identifiable information (PII), enforce access controls, and apply retention policies," said Peck.

"Laserfiche excels in managing and securing information with our workflow automation and security tools," said Thomas Phelps IV, Vice President of Corporate Strategy and CIO of Laserfiche. "Standard features such as encrypting data at rest are coupled with audit trail—capabilities that are critical in highly-regulated industries."

