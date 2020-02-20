Laserfiche recognized as a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Content Services Platforms

LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Laserfiche — a leading global provider of intelligent content management and business process automation — has been named a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Content Services Platforms. Gartner defines content services platforms (CSPs) as integrated platforms that provide content-focused services, repositories, APIs, solutions and business processing tools to support digital business and transformation.

"We believe that being recognized as a 2020 Customers' Choice underscores our commitment to developing technology that solves our customers' biggest challenges," said Chris Wacker, CEO of Laserfiche. "Customer experience is at the forefront of every Laserfiche innovation. For us, high marks from our customers are a testament to Laserfiche's ability to boost organizational productivity, scale operations, visualize data and create a digital, future-ready businesses."

Laserfiche offers a product suite of content services — including e-forms, document management, workflow rules management, content collaboration, dashboard analytics, records management and audit trail. The Laserfiche platform enables customers to accelerate how business gets done by automating high-volume activities that increase employee productivity. As noted in a Gartner Peer Insights review, "The implementation of Laserfiche brought results in key indicators such as service delivery time, cost savings and most importantly customer experience."

Laserfiche recently unveiled enhancements to its process automation suite, including Laserfiche Vault, a solution package to support broker-dealer firms with SEC compliance; workflow bots — expanded robotic process automation (RPA) capabilities — and smart invoice capture, a machine-learning enabled solution that enables organizations to accelerate accounts payable processes.

"What differentiates Laserfiche is our innovation focused on process automation, records management and industry-specific solutions," said Thomas Phelps IV, Vice President of Corporate Strategy and CIO of Laserfiche. "This is why we believe on Gartner Peer Insights, customers give Laserfiche a 4.8 average overall rating (out of 5.0) in the Content Services Platforms market (as of Jan. 31, 2020), based on 158 ratings in the previous 12 months."

About Peer Insights:

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

Gartner Disclaimers

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About Laserfiche

Laserfiche is the leading global provider of intelligent content management and business process automation. Through powerful workflows, electronic forms, document management and analytics, the Laserfiche® platform eliminates manual processes and automates repetitive tasks, accelerating how business gets done.

Laserfiche pioneered the paperless office with enterprise content management more than 30 years ago. Today, Laserfiche is innovating with cloud, machine learning and AI to enable organizations in more than 80 countries to transform into digital businesses. Customers in every industry—including government, education, financial services and manufacturing—use Laserfiche to boost productivity, scale their business and deliver digital-first customer experiences.

Laserfiche employees in offices around the world are committed to the company's vision of empowering customers and inspiring people to reimagine how technology can transform lives.

