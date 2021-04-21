Laserfiche Recognized as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Content Services Platforms

LONG BEACH, Calif., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laserfiche — the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation — has been named a Customers' Choice in the April 2021 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Content Services Platforms report. Gartner defines content services platforms (CSPs) as integrated platforms that provide content-focused services, repositories, APIs, solutions and business processing tools to support digital business and transformation. In this market, Laserfiche was one of only two vendors recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Content Services Platforms.

Laserfiche continues to evolve its offerings beyond traditional enterprise content management (ECM) capabilities, building on Laserfiche's strengths in business process automation, electronic forms, dashboard analytics, records management and audit trail while adding new innovations including the Laserfiche API, Microsoft Teams integration, Laserfiche Vault, Workflow Bots, Smart Invoice Capture and Direct Share. Laserfiche believes that this continuous innovation with a customer-first approach has enabled its customers to reimagine how they do business and contributed to the Customers' Choice designation.

"Digital transformation has proven to be invaluable to organizations navigating unprecedented challenges over the past year," said Laserfiche CEO Chris Wacker. "More than ever, the experience of our customers across industries drives the development of our innovative solutions. We believe being recognized as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice underscores our continued commitment to enabling business continuity and digital transformation for organizations around the world."

In the 'Voice of the Customer': Content Services Platforms report, Laserfiche received the highest average overall rating (4.6 out of 5, based on 59 reviews in the previous twelve months as of Feb. 28, 2021) of the vendors included, and the highest average score in the Product Capabilities, Integrations and Deployment, and Service and Support perspectives. Laserfiche was named a Customers' Choice as the result of reviews contributed to Gartner's Peer Insights Portal. A few examples from Laserfiche customers:

"Our experience with Laserfiche has been very positive on all fronts, product, support and quality. We have used forms along with scripts to provide critical data to leadership for quick and agile decision making," said a CIO in the healthcare industry.

"Laserfiche is a highly versatile product which can be adapted to any context for automation and content management," said an IT coordinator in the finance industry.

"Laserfiche products are robust, reliable and scalable enough to build the required trust with the system. Moreover, professionalism of the vendor was very essential in a successful implementation story and efficient continuous support of the products we acquired," said a lead project manager in the education industry.

"Laserfiche is differentiated by the ease-of-use and advanced security features of our innovative process automation, records management and industry-specific solutions," said Laserfiche Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy and CIO Thomas Phelps IV. "We believe these factors contributed to customers giving Laserfiche a 4.6 average overall rating (out of 5) in the Content Services Platforms market (as of Feb. 28, 2021)."

To learn more about how customers rated Laserfiche, download a complimentary copy of the April 2021 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Content Services Platforms report here.

About Gartner Peer Insights:

Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 350,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

Gartner Disclaimers

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Content Services Platforms, 9 April 2021, Peer Contributors

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Laserfiche

Laserfiche is the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation. Through powerful workflows, electronic forms, document management and analytics, the Laserfiche® platform accelerates how business gets done, enabling leaders to focus on growth across the enterprise.

Laserfiche pioneered the paperless office with enterprise content management. Today, Laserfiche's cloud-first development approach incorporates innovations in machine learning and AI to enable organizations in more than 80 countries to transform into digital businesses. Customers in every industry—including government, education, financial services, healthcare and manufacturing—use Laserfiche to boost productivity, scale their business and deliver digital-first customer experiences.

Laserfiche employees in offices around the world are committed to the company's vision of empowering customers and inspiring people to reimagine how technology can transform lives.

Connect with Laserfiche:

Laserfiche Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

SOURCE Laserfiche

Related Links

http://www.laserfiche.com

