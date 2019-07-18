Laserfiche Recognized as a Strong Performer in Independent Analyst Report on Cloud Content Platforms - Multitenant SaaS

LONG BEACH, Calif., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Laserfiche—a leading global provider of enterprise content management (ECM) software—announced that Laserfiche Cloud was named a Strong Performer in The Forrester New Wave™: Cloud Content Platforms – Multitenant SaaS, Q3 2019. Laserfiche Cloud was one of 13 vendors evaluated on the strength of its strategy and current offering.

According to Forrester, "Laserfiche provides a robust workflow, strong app design, and development tools. Laserfiche offers strong transactional content services – workflow, forms, capture, and robotic process automation. Its template and design tools give users flexibility; they can tailor apps for specific needs."

Additionally, the report found that Laserfiche "is a good fit for companies that need life-cycle management and process automation." In the newly defined cloud content platforms – multitenant SaaS space, Laserfiche also received a differentiated rating in the transactional content, governance and security, and app design/development tools criteria.

"Laserfiche Cloud offers the intelligent content management and powerful workflow capabilities that enable enterprises to improve productivity, enhance the customer experience and grow revenue," said Thomas Phelps, Laserfiche CIO and vice president of corporate strategy. "We believe Laserfiche's commitment to providing a robust SaaS offering is why we are positioned as a Strong Performer in the Forrester New Wave for Cloud Content Platforms – Multitenant SaaS."

The Forrester New Wave: Cloud Content Platforms – Multitenant SaaS, Q3 2019 assessed content management technologies that help information workers find, use and analyze digital information, from any place, at any time, within the guardrails of corporate policies. Only vendors that offer a multitenant SaaS cloud content platform, demonstrate a steady pace of innovation and have customer references were included in the report.

