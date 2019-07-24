Laserfiche Recognized as a Strong Performer in Independent Analyst Report on ECM Content Platforms

LONG BEACH, Calif., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Laserfiche—a leading global provider of enterprise content management (ECM) software—announced that it has been named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: ECM Content Platforms, Q3 2019. Laserfiche was one of 14 vendors evaluated on the strength of its strategy and current offering.

According to the Forrester report, "Laserfiche is a veteran in the content management space and is evolving by investing in a bevy of enabling technologies including RPA, AI/ML, a SaaS platform, and a microservices architecture."

Additionally, the report found that Laserfiche "is enriching its SaaS road map by analytics and data to understand how users are engaging with the platform. Its ongoing investment in its own native RPA capabilities is a differentiator in the market."

"Laserfiche has seen that the ECM market is in transition, with intelligent content services and customer experience being priorities for organizations to innovate their business," said Thomas Phelps, Laserfiche CIO and vice president of corporate strategy. "We believe that Laserfiche's focus on providing enterprises with superior app design and development tools, mobile capabilities and outstanding customer service are why we are positioned as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave: ECM Content platforms."

Laserfiche continues to drive industry leadership with transactional content services, enabling customers to accelerate how business gets done by automating high-volume activities that increase employee productivity. The company recently unveiled enhancements to its process automation suite, including robotic process automation, which allows customers to design more streamlined, end-to-end automations; plus out-of-the-box insights reports to help organizations monitor process-related health and performance metrics.

The Forrester Wave: ECM Content Platforms, Q3 2019 evaluates vendors against 26 criteria, grouped into three high-level categories: current offering, strategy and market presence. For more information, download The Forrester Wave: ECM Content Platforms, Q3 2019 here.

