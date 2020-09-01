Laserfiche Reimagines Annual Empower Conference as Virtual Experience

LONG BEACH, Calif., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Laserfiche — the leading global provider of intelligent content management and business process automation — today announced that Empower®, its annual conference, will be an entirely virtual event.

The conference, which brings together IT professionals, business leaders and the Laserfiche community to learn about new technologies, trends and best practices in information management and process automation will take place Feb. 22-26, 2021, in an online environment. The virtual experience will enable Laserfiche to deliver the engaging content, valuable networking opportunities, training labs and insightful discussions with peers, industry leaders and Laserfiche experts that Empower attendees have come to expect. In addition, the virtual environment increases access to a wider global audience of customers — and anyone looking to learn more about enabling a more digitally driven workplace.

"In 2020, we've truly seen how innovative, determined and resilient people can be in the face of change," said Chris Wacker, CEO at Laserfiche. "We are embracing the opportunity to reimagine Laserfiche Empower in the age of digital transformation. Our virtual platform will allow for even more of our global community to connect and share their diverse ideas and experiences across industries, countries and hemispheres without leaving home or the added costs or inconveniences related to travel. We look forward to seeing everyone in February!"

The Empower 2021 agenda will provide Laserfiche's community the insights and tools needed to accelerate business, no matter where it is being done. In addition to the latest updates in Laserfiche technology, attendees will be invited to inspirational keynotes from industry thought leaders and Laserfiche executives; educational breakout sessions from Laserfiche customers, partners and experts on solutions, trends and product features; a virtual exhibit hall with booths and product information from industry partners; networking and entertainment; and more. Topics covered include:

Digital transformation: This year has underscored the importance of using technology to transform vital processes, increase accessibility and enable business continuity. Attendees will learn how to leverage tools such as cloud, mobile, bots and machine learning to drive strategic initiatives and prepare their organizations for the future.

Organizations are facing unprecedented change. Business leaders will gain insights and best practices on how to manage change, whether it is to empower a remote workforce; support organizational diversity, equity and inclusion; or increase adoption of new technology and processes. Success Stories from the Laserfiche Community: Attendees will hear about the real-world applications of Laserfiche technology that have delivered results in inspirational and impactful ways.

Laserfiche will also celebrate the 2020 Laserfiche Run Smarter® Awards at a virtual event during Empower 2021. The annual awards honor organizations that have driven industry-leading digital initiatives with transformative outcomes for their businesses, communities, employees and customers.

Registration for Empower 2021 will be open soon. For the latest updates, visit empower.laserfiche.com and sign up to receive Empower news and information as it is announced.

About Laserfiche

Laserfiche is the leading global provider of intelligent content management and business process automation. Through powerful workflows, electronic forms, document management and analytics, the Laserfiche® platform eliminates manual processes and automates repetitive tasks, accelerating how business gets done.

Laserfiche pioneered the paperless office with enterprise content management more than 30 years ago. Today, Laserfiche is innovating with cloud, machine learning and AI to enable organizations in more than 80 countries to transform into digital businesses. Customers in every industry—including government, education, financial services and manufacturing—use Laserfiche to boost productivity, scale their business and deliver digital-first customer experiences.

Laserfiche employees in offices around the world are committed to the company's vision of empowering customers and inspiring people to reimagine how technology can transform lives.

