Laserfiche Spark Invites Change-Makers to Reimagine the Digital Workplace

Virtual event discusses tech industry trends, hot topics in information management and automation, and the latest developments in Laserfiche software

LONG BEACH, Calif., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Laserfiche, a leading global provider of intelligent content management and business process automation — today announced registration is open for Laserfiche Spark, a free video broadcast showcasing digital transformation tools and trends and the latest developments in Laserfiche software. Under the theme "Be the Change," Laserfiche Spark will present strategies for innovating and adapting to new ways of working, whether it's addressing changing customer expectations or continuing operations during a pandemic. Attendees will gain insights into building an effective digital workplace, essential for managing a remote workforce. Laserfiche Spark will be broadcast twice on Aug. 19, 2020, from 10-11:30 a.m. EDT and from 2-3:30 p.m. PDT.

"Today, Laserfiche goes beyond simply supporting digital transformation; it is a critical component in organizational resiliency," said Laserfiche President Karl Chan. "We're looking forward to the opportunity to virtually connect with our community of business leaders and innovators, and share solutions that allow us to survive changes in our workplace, our industry and our world."

Attendees will hear from Laserfiche customers who will present successes and COVID-19 response stories, as well as Laserfiche product experts who will introduce new features and updates. Topics include:

Smart invoice capture capabilities in Laserfiche that use machine learning technology to eliminate manual data entry in accounts payable processes, and automatically capture information from any invoice, in any format.

capabilities in Laserfiche that use machine learning technology to eliminate manual data entry in accounts payable processes, and automatically capture information from any invoice, in any format. Flexible records management practices and techniques to empower users to operate with greater freedom without sacrificing the control organizations need to keep information secure and compliant with internal and external policy and regulations.

practices and techniques to empower users to operate with greater freedom without sacrificing the control organizations need to keep information secure and compliant with internal and external policy and regulations. Direct Share capabilities, which allow users to share content from their Laserfiche repository with external customers or community members in an audited and tracked manner.

capabilities, which allow users to share content from their Laserfiche repository with external customers or community members in an audited and tracked manner. Reporting and analytics tools in Laserfiche that help to increase productivity and enhance decision making across the organization.

tools in Laserfiche that help to increase productivity and enhance decision making across the organization. Change management tactics and strategies that accelerate digital transformation, as well as case studies from successful change leaders from the Laserfiche community.

Laserfiche Spark will also offer complementary resources to encourage ongoing education about Laserfiche, digital transformation and professional development. Attendees will have access to a list of best practices, downloadable guides, action plans and measurable strategies needed to foster a digital workplace.

Laserfiche Spark is sponsored by Epson, a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The event will be broadcast on Aug. 19, 2020. For more information and to register for Laserfiche Spark, click here.

About Laserfiche

Laserfiche is the leading global provider of intelligent content management and business process automation. Through powerful workflows, electronic forms, document management and analytics, the Laserfiche® platform eliminates manual processes and automates repetitive tasks, accelerating how business gets done.

Laserfiche pioneered the paperless office with enterprise content management more than 30 years ago. Today, Laserfiche is innovating with cloud, machine learning and AI to enable organizations in more than 80 countries to transform into digital businesses. Customers in every industry—including government, education, financial services and manufacturing—use Laserfiche to boost productivity, scale their business and deliver digital-first customer experiences.

Laserfiche employees in offices around the world are committed to the company's vision of empowering customers and inspiring people to reimagine how technology can transform lives.

