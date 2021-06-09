Laserfiche Spark Supports Change-Makers Worldwide with Organizational Resiliency Tools

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laserfiche — the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation — announced today that registration is open for Laserfiche Spark, a live video webcast showcasing product insights and strategies for driving enterprise-wide digital transformation. Under the theme of "Ready to Reimagine," attendees will gain insights into how to be a transformational leader, how to get others excited about change — and how Laserfiche can help with innovation and enhancing collaboration organization-wide. The free broadcast will air Aug. 18, with an additional event for Europe, the Middle East and Africa on Sept. 1.

"The COVID-19 crisis has re-prioritized digital transformation, compacting years of change in just several months," said Laserfiche President Karl Chan. "Digital adoption has accelerated in every area of the enterprise, from internal operations and supply chain interaction to the customer experience. We are excited to engage with the Laserfiche community at Spark this year to share knowledge and experiences in using Laserfiche solutions to recover, rebuild and reimagine the enterprise."

Attendees will hear from thought leaders from key industries on how they are investing in their long-term business capabilities and preparing for the future of work in their own organizations. Speakers include:

Dr. Peter Kareiva , president and CEO of the Aquarium of the Pacific, one of America's most popular aquariums, on reimagining how the organization fulfills its mission — to build a more sustainable ocean world for all — using big data, technology and community science.

one of America's most popular aquariums, on reimagining how the organization fulfills its mission — to build a more sustainable ocean world for all — using big data, technology and community science. e.Republic Deputy Chief Innovation Officer Joe Morris on reopening for business with confidence — and increasing productivity and resiliency in an ever-changing business landscape.

on reopening for business with confidence — and increasing productivity and resiliency in an ever-changing business landscape. Todd Shanley , CIO of Cabarrus County, North Carolina , on the impact of rethinking your customer experience — and how you can leverage AI and other innovative technologies to provide enhanced services.

In addition to resources such as best practices, digital guides, action plans and frameworks, Laserfiche Spark attendees will also gain complimentary access to certification courses, fostering ongoing education about Laserfiche and the strategies needed to succeed in the today's increasingly digital, connected, and fast-changing workplace.

About Laserfiche

Laserfiche is the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation. Through powerful workflows, electronic forms, document management and analytics, the Laserfiche® platform accelerates how business gets done, enabling leaders to focus on growth across the enterprise.

Laserfiche pioneered the paperless office with enterprise content management. Today, Laserfiche's cloud-first development approach incorporates innovations in machine learning and AI to enable organizations in more than 80 countries to transform into digital businesses. Customers in every industry — including government, education, financial services, healthcare and manufacturing — use Laserfiche to boost productivity, scale their business and deliver digital-first customer experiences.

Laserfiche employees in offices around the world are committed to the company's vision of empowering customers and inspiring people to reimagine how technology can transform lives.

