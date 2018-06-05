Laserfiche Spark to Showcase Tools Empowering Intelligent Organizations and Digital Transformation

"Laserfiche was founded on the idea that we could build technology to help the world work smarter," said Laserfiche Chairman and CEO Chris Wacker. "This vision has catalyzed innovation, improved lives and revolutionized the ways that organizations operate. Today, digital transformation is challenging organizations to implement initiatives that drive business growth and operational efficiency. Laserfiche Spark will empower attendees to manage this transformation and lead grassroots change throughout their organizations."

Attendees will learn key statistics about digital transformation and what they mean for those aiming to drive enterprise-wide digital initiatives. Additionally, Laserfiche product specialists will introduce new tools and features that will empower users to achieve higher levels of productivity while improving the customer experience, including:

Robotic process automation (RPA) , a new part of the Laserfiche process automation feature set that uses software bots to perform repetitive, manual tasks such as creating reports, data entry, generating emails and completing forms

, a new part of the Laserfiche process automation feature set that uses software bots to perform repetitive, manual tasks such as creating reports, data entry, generating emails and completing forms Laserfiche Cloud , an approach to deploying document management and process automation that is quickly growing in popularity due to its mobility, lower up-front cost and accelerated implementation time

, an approach to deploying document management and process automation that is quickly growing in popularity due to its mobility, lower up-front cost and accelerated implementation time New features in the Laserfiche mobile app , such the ability to use biometric face and touch ID for sign-in; the ability to search for documents on a map; and more ways to streamline collaboration and support access to content

, such the ability to use biometric face and touch ID for sign-in; the ability to search for documents on a map; and more ways to streamline collaboration and support access to content Additional features in the Laserfiche process automation suite including business rules, which enables users to manage and update an organization's policies without programming or process design skills

In addition to industry and product sessions, Laserfiche Spark will offer complementary resources to further support user education. Attendees will gain access to inspiring stories, best practices and actionable strategies for fostering a digital workplace.

Laserfiche Spark will be broadcast live on July 31, 2018. For more information and to register for the broadcast, visit laserfiche.com/spark.

About Laserfiche

Laserfiche is a leading global provider of enterprise content management software empowering organizations to take control of information and business processes.

With intuitive on-premises and cloud solutions for document management and process automation, Laserfiche improves productivity, efficiency and strategic decision-making for organizations looking to transform into a digital workplace.

For more than three decades, Laserfiche has fostered an active user community that shares ideas and inspires solutions. To learn more, visit laserfiche.com/about-laserfiche.

Connect with Laserfiche:

Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

Laserfiche® is a registered trademark of Compulink Management Center, Inc.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laserfiche-spark-to-showcase-tools-empowering-intelligent-organizations-and-digital-transformation-300659591.html

SOURCE Laserfiche

Related Links

http://www.laserfiche.com

