Laserfiche Spark to Spotlight Tools to Empower the Future of Work

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Laserfiche, the leading global provider of enterprise content management (ECM) software, today announced registration is open for Laserfiche Spark, a free, live video broadcast showcasing technology industry trends, hot topics in information management and automation, and the latest developments in Laserfiche software. Laserfiche Spark will be broadcast live on July 23, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m. PDT.

"Laserfiche prides itself on empowering individuals and organizations to drive the future," said Karl Chan, Laserfiche President. "We continue to accelerate how business gets done by improving and innovating Laserfiche tools and techniques needed to address and embrace change regardless of the circumstances. Laserfiche Spark offers attendees the opportunity to learn more about how to build the future of work for their organizations."

Attendees will hear from Laserfiche product experts, who will introduce the newest features and updates, including:

Laserfiche Spark will also offer complementary resources to help encourage user education. Attendees will have access to a list of best practices, downloadable guides, encouraging stories and measurable strategies needed to foster a digital workplace.

Laserfiche Spark will be broadcast live on July 23, 2019. For more information and to register for the broadcast, click here .

About Laserfiche

Laserfiche is a leading global provider of enterprise content management software empowering organizations to take control of information and business processes.

With intuitive on-premises and cloud solutions for document management and process automation, Laserfiche improves productivity, efficiency and strategic decision-making for organizations looking to transform into a digital workplace.

For more than three decades, Laserfiche has fostered an active user community that shares ideas and inspires solutions. To learn more, visit laserfiche.com/about-laserfiche .

