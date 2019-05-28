Laserfiche Sponsorship Brings Iridescent's AI Family Challenge to Long Beach for the First Time

LONG BEACH, Calif., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Laserfiche, a leading global provider of enterprise content management (ECM) software, today announced it will support the AI Family Challenge program run by Iridescent. The sponsorship includes a partnership with Long Beach's Whittier Elementary School and invites students and their families to participate in a 15-week program where students learn about artificial intelligence (AI), and how to develop AI-based solutions to solve everyday problems in their communities.

The AI Family Challenge is the latest initiative supported by Laserfiche in a series of activities that promote STEAM education in an effort to pave pathways for the next generation of innovators. Iridescent offers interactive learning programs in which young people ages 8-18 and adults in their community learn how to use technology to solve real-world problems.

"We are firm believers in inspiring people to reimagine how technology can transform lives, even at a young age," said Laserfiche President Karl Chan. "We strongly feel Iridescent is aligned with our vision. We're excited to participate in a program that is both fun and educational, allowing our staff to teach children to use both their creative and critical thinking skills. It's an honor to work alongside Iridescent to shape the minds of the future."

The AI Family Challenge partners with leading experts in AI to develop a high-quality, yet accessible curriculum. The program aims to bridge the AI knowledge and confidence gap for children and adults around the world, so they can be prepared for tomorrow's workforce and feel empowered to apply technology to the real-world issues they see in their communities.

"We aim to create a longstanding relationship between families and the current technologies shaping their lives," said Tara Chklovski, founder and CEO of Iridescent. "We believe it's important to encourage youth and adults who are curious about technology to think about its potential to improve their lives, the lives of those in their community, and the world. We're constantly working to remove the challenges and myths around AI and technology in an effort to inspire the next set of innovators."

"Whittier Elementary is thrilled to have been selected for this program," said Damon Jespersen, principal at Whittier Elementary. It's been great to see our students and their families engage in this opportunity and develop a deep understanding and appreciation for how technology can be used to solve local community issues. Witnessing how our students' perceptions of technology have changed—as they now see how it can be leveraged for something other than entertainment purposes—is beyond encouraging."

Laserfiche is dedicated to empowering people, organizations and communities through innovative technology. #LaserficheCares, the company's corporate social responsibility program, focuses on driving positive change in the world, in part, by supporting the next generation.

