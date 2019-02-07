Laserfiche to Celebrate STEM alongside the LA Clippers at Clippers SciFest SoCal

LONG BEACH, Calif., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Laserfiche—a leading global provider of enterprise content management (ECM) software—today announced its sponsorship of Clippers SciFest SoCal. The event, which is hosted by the LA Clippers and the USA Science & Engineering Festival, will take place March 22-23, and feature student exhibitions, large-scale displays of STEM in action, hands-on activities from leading STEM organizations and live demonstrations.

Laserfiche is dedicated to empowering people, organizations and communities through innovative technology. #LaserficheCares, the company's corporate social responsibility program, focuses on driving positive change in the world, in part, by supporting the next generation.

"When we provide opportunities for young people to use their imagination and critical thinking skills, we position them to be the next generation of innovators," said Karl Chan, President of Laserfiche. "Laserfiche was founded on the idea that technology can transform lives, and there is no better way to catalyze that transformation than by readying our children for success. It is an honor to partner with Clippers SciFest SoCal to educate and empower today's youth to be tomorrow's tech leaders."

The USA Science & Engineering Festival is the nation's largest celebration of STEM. Based in Washington, D.C., the festival is a K-12 event that welcomes more than 350,000 attendees biennially. This year marks the first time that a STEM event of this caliber will take place on the West Coast. Laserfiche employees will host a booth at the Clippers SciFest SoCal where they will share their tech knowledge, as well as help children develop their critical thinking and problem solving skills through a sorting competition.

"The USA Science & Engineering family is excited to bring our unique brand of 'edutainment' and outreach to Southern California," said Marc Schulman, Executive Director, USA Science & Engineering Festival. "Expanding our festival to include a West Coast location is an ideal complement to the nation's largest K-12 STEM education and workforce development event. The support from Laserfiche as a local tech company is priceless as we expand the festival to the West Coast. The company's dedication to tech innovation and the next generation is highlighted through this partnership, and we are excited to celebrate STEM alongside our hometown partner."

To learn more about Laserfiche, visit laserfiche.com. For more information about Clippers SciFest SoCal or to register for this free event, visit usasciencefestival.org.

About Laserfiche

Laserfiche is a leading global provider of enterprise content management software empowering organizations to take control of information and business processes.

With intuitive on-premises and cloud solutions for document management and process automation, Laserfiche improves productivity, efficiency and strategic decision-making for organizations looking to transform into a digital workplace.

For more than three decades, Laserfiche has fostered an active user community that shares ideas and inspires solutions. To learn more, visit laserfiche.com/about-laserfiche.

