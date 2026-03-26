Lasermach by Wingderm® Receives FDA Clearance for All Three Wavelengths

BEIJING, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingderm®, a manufacturer of medical aesthetic devices, announces that its Lasermach system has received expanded clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). With this latest clearance, Lasermach now achieves FDA clearance across all three wavelengths.

Lasermach is now cleared for:

Mixed Wavelength Handpiece (755 nm + 808 nm + 1064 nm):

Temporary hair reduction (Hair-Removal function).

Treatment of benign vascular and vascular-dependent lesions (Vascular-Lesion function).

Single Wavelength Handpieces (755 nm, 808 nm, or 1064 nm):

Hair removal and permanent hair reduction in all skin types (Fitzpatrick skin types I-VI).

Compared to its previous single-wavelength configuration, Lasermach now can treat a broader range of skin tones and hair types. This increased versatility enables MedSpas to satisfy a wide range of hair removal demands using a single platform, simplifying device selection and daily operations.

Wingderm® will showcase Lasermach at the upcoming AAD Annual Meeting, taking place March 27–29 in Denver, Colorado. We welcome dermatology professionals and industry partners to visit Booth 4342 to learn more about the system and exchange ideas.

About Wingderm®

Wingderm® since its establishment in 2016, with the aim of "Aesthetics&Technology, Easy to Achieve", provides leading and reliable intelligent photoelectric medical aesthetic devices, which have been exported to more than 80 countries, with over 30,000 units installed, recognized for safety and effectiveness by experts and beauty seekers.

For more information, visit https://www.wingderm.com

SOURCE Wingderm®