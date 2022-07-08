LASEROPTEK Co. Ltd., and Monarch Lasers Sign a Multi-Year Exclusive Distribution Agreement for the United States Medical Aesthetic Market

The Agreement covers the sales & marketing of LASEROPTEK's expanding line of FDA cleared aesthetic laser systems to the U.S. market.

SEOUL, Republic of Korea, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LASEROPTEK Co., Ltd., a developer and manufacturer of world-class lasers for medical aesthetic and dermatology indications, is pleased to announce it signed a nationwide, multi-year, exclusive distribution agreement with Monarch Lasers. The agreement covers sales, marketing and clinical education for LASEROPTEK's lineup of U.S. FDA cleared laser systems designed for medical aesthetic indications in the U.S. market.

LASEROPTEK's PicoLO Premium Advanced Picosecond Nd:YAG Laser featuring industry leading stability and novel selectable depth control 1064nm LIOB generation via the included Dia FX 1064 handpiece. Delivers fast & efficacious treatments across a wide range of medical aesthetic indications such as Skin Rejuvenation, Benign Pigmented Lesions, Acne Scars, Large Pores, Tattoo removal, and many others. Available in the U.S. exclusively through Monarch Lasers. Helios III, LASEROPTEK's gold standard nanosecond Nd:YAG Q-Switched Laser enables fast, economical and efficacious treatments across a wide range of medical aesthetic indications. Helios III features proven stability from a global installation base. Now exclusively available in the U.S. through Monarch Lasers.

"The U.S. represents a significant business opportunity for LASEROPTEK and the partnership with Monarch Lasers highlights our commitment to the U.S. market to develop and commercialize novel devices," this according to CJ Lee, CEO of LASEROPTEK.

"I am energized to work with Kevin Meyers and his team of medical aesthetic sales and clinical education professionals at Monarch Lasers," Christopher Dalton, Vice President of LASEROPTEK stated.

"Monarch's deep experience and solid reputation in the U.S. is evidenced by a combination of sales growth and long-term relationships fostered with their clinician customers. Our partnership is designed to maximize the synergy between LASEROPTEK and Monarch, making LASEROPTEK's world-class, value-delivering medical aesthetic lasers easily accessible to U.S. clinicians," added Dalton.

Commenting on the agreement, Kevin Meyers, Managing Partner of Monarch said, "Monarch is excited to partner with LASEROPTEK to offer the BEST-IN-CLASS line of pico and nano second lasers to the US medical aesthetic market. We are impressed by LASEROPTEK's ability to design and manufacture lasers from the ground up ensuring industry leading stability, efficacy, and performance."

Touching on Monarch's decision-making process, Kevin adds, "I have been in the industry for many years, so when we evaluate equipment to decide whether to get involved, we look at four main criteria; 1. Efficacy: Does it perform up to expectations? 2. Is it safe and easy to delegate to staff members? 3. Is the equipment durable and reliable, and 4. Does the return on investment make sense to our customers? If we get a positive answer to those questions, we then look at the people we are working with and their commitment to our customers' success. When it came to working with LASEROPTEK and their lasers, all the answers to our questions are a resounding YES."

To learn more about LASEROPTEK's world-class lineup of lasers for medical aesthetics, please contact Monarch Lasers at +1(866) 599-5570 or visit www.monarchlasers.com. For more information on LASEROPTEK and our complete line of lasers for both medical and aesthetic indications, please visit www.laseroptek.com.

About LASEROPTEK Co., Ltd.

LASEROPTEK is a global technology-driven medical device company in the aesthetic and medical laser space. Founded in 2000 and with in-house R&D capabilities, LASEROPTEK introduces safe, stable and high-quality laser systems merging advanced laser technology with clinical efficacy.

About Monarch Lasers

Monarch Lasers was founded to provide medical and health care professionals the latest in laser and aesthetic technology. The Monarch Advantage: Service, Support, Value. Since our inception, we've been focused on a single goal: "Offer the very best combination of equipment and services to our customers. Whether you are an experienced Aesthetic center or are considering incorporating these highly profitable procedures into your practice, Monarch Lasers can help. On the web at www.monarchlasers.com

Media Contacts:

Helena Lee

[email protected]

+82 31-8023-5150

Christopher Dalton

[email protected]

+1(619) 997-7905

SOURCE LASEROPTEK Co. Ltd.