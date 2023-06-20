LASEROPTEK Co. Ltd.'s U.S. Key Opinion Leader Program Adds Fifth Board Certified Dermatologist with the Addition of Dr. Neil Shah, MD, FAAD

The addition of Dr. Shah to LASEROPTEK's expanding Key Opinion Leader team evidence LASEROPTEK's commitment to providing its U.S. market PALLAS UVB laser system customers with strong clinical evidence & support.

SEOUL, South Korea, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LASEROPTEK Co., Ltd., a developer and manufacturer of world-class lasers for medical aesthetic and dermatology indications, is pleased to announce that Dr. Neil Shah, MD, FAAD, founder and medical director of Clarus Dermatology, a multi-clinic dermatology practice in Minnesota, USA, will advise and support the company as a national key opinion leader (KOL) for the company's PALLAS UVB laser system for inflammatory skin conditions.

PALLAS 311nm Solid-State UVB Laser for Targeted Laser Phototherapy. FDA cleared for Psoriasis, Vitiligo, Atopic Dermatitis, and Leukoderma. PALLAS, the only solid-state UVB laser available on the market today.

Inflammatory skin conditions such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and leukoderma affect millions of people worldwide, negatively impacting patient quality of life. LASEROPTEK's PALLAS laser system is the only solid-state UVB laser FDA cleared to treat these inflammatory skin conditions and can be used either as a monotherapy, or in conjunction with other FDA approved modalities, providing patients with significant symptomatic relief and long-term remission in many cases.

Dr. Shah is a board-certified dermatologist and Medical Director of Clarus Dermatology. He is passionate about leading-edge technologies designed to improve patient outcomes. "I continuously search for innovations that improve the quality and efficacy of the care we provide our patients. The PALLAS UVB laser for targeted phototherapy represents a breath of fresh air in a market segment that has seen little to no technological advancement for many years," stated Dr. Shah. "I respect LASEROPTEK's commitment to continuous development of novel solid-state laser technologies delivering both clinical and commercial efficacy," added Shah.

LASEROPTEK's strategy is to develop and manufacture unique medical lasers that improve patients' lives. "Dr. Shah's intimate understanding of PALLAS' unique benefits for both patients and clinicians, combined with his in-depth knowledge of the U.S. targeted laser phototherapy market provides us and our clinician customers an invaluable resource," this according to Christopher Dalton, Vice President of LASEROPTEK. "We appreciate Dr. Shah's commitment to technical and clinical innovation and are pleased to welcome him to LASEROPTEK's KOL advisory team."

To learn more about LASEROPTEK's PALLAS Solid-State UVB laser for inflammatory skin conditions, please contact Christopher Dalton at [email protected] For more information about LASEROPTEK and our complete line of lasers for both medical and aesthetic indications, please visit www.laseroptek.com, or www.laseroptekusa.com .

About LASEROPTEK Co., Ltd.

LASEROPTEK is a global technology-driven medical device company in the aesthetic and medical dermatology laser space. Founded in 2000 and with in-house R&D & manufacturing, LASEROPTEK introduces safe, stable and high-quality laser systems merging advanced laser technology with clinical efficacy.

