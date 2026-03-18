Lasfit Announces One of the First Custom-Fit Floor Mats Designed for 2026 Toyota RAV4

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lasfit announced the launch of one of the first custom-fit floor mat solutions designed specifically for 2026 Toyota RAV4.The new interior protection kit, which offers extended coverage to help protect the interior of the newest 6th gen RAV4, includes 1st & 2nd row floor mats, seatback protectors, and cargo mats. Pre-orders for the product will open on Lasfit.com on March 18, 2026, giving RAV4 owners who want to shield their car from spills, mud, and everyday wear early access.

Lasfit 2026 Toyota RAV4 Custom Fit Floor Mats

After the launch of the new Toyota RAV4 (XA60), Lasfit quickly scanned the vehicle and began developing a custom-fit floor mat solution. Since the Hybrid model is the first variant available, the initial design is based on that configuration. Lasfit will continue to collect vehicle data for upcoming variants, including the RAV4 PHEV, and plans to release dedicated custom-fit mats as soon as the data becomes available in order to respond quickly to customer demand.

Using cutting-edge 3D laser scanning technology, Lasfit was able to create accurate digital models of the 2026 RAV4's interior early in the car's release cycle. A Precision Fit that closely follows the floor area's contours for better coverage is made possible by this early modeling technique. The cargo liner has trim-to-fit sections for flexible installation, and the mats are made to fit a variety of trims, including hybrid models and cargo configurations with or without rear audio systems.

Lasfit mats offer all-weather premium protection against water, snow, mud, and debris and are made for both regular family use and short outdoor excursions. The new RAV4's technologically advanced interior is complemented by a clean surface pattern and contemporary geometric texture, giving it an OEM-upgrade appearance rather than a strictly functional one.

The Lasfit mats are designed using 100% pure premium TPE, giving it a softer and more durable design compared to other floor mats constructed using mixed compounds. The use of 100 percent pure TPE gives the mat more flexibility and durability while being odor-free, which will maintain the fresh environment of the new RAV4.

However, unlike most OEM mats that offer protection in this area, this Lasfit mat provides extended protection in this area and also extends protection more under the front seats for better protection inside the vehicle. The deeper grooves in this surface provide better traction and prevent slipping. The increased sidewalls in this design provide better retention of water and debris in this area around the accelerator pedal. The anti-slip bumps in this design ensure that this mat stays in place over time. This cargo mat system is also designed to be used with both audio and non-audio cargo floor types.

Quick Facts

Vehicle Fitment: 2026 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

Product Type: Custom-fit all-weather floor mat set

Included Pieces: 1st & 2nd row mats, seatback protectors, cargo liner

Material: Eco-friendly 100% TPE

Design: Precision 3D-scanned fit with raised sidewalls and anti-slip backing

About Lasfit

Lasfit® was established in 2015 as a brand of automotive accessories, aiming to design and manufacture premium vehicle-specific accessories that can improve the safety, performance, and comfort of driving. The current product categories of Lasfit include customized floor mats, LED light upgrades, tire inflators, running boards, and other automotive accessories. Through innovative engineering, fashionable designs, and feedback from customers, Lasfit has been continuously broadening its product lines to cater to the growing demands of today's vehicle owners.

SOURCE LASFIT