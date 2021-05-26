Lash & Goldberg and Partners Ranked in 2021 Chambers & Partners USA Edition for Healthcare Law

MIAMI, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida-based law firm Lash & Goldberg LLP announced that the firm has been recognized as a leading Florida healthcare litigation firm in the 2021 edition of Chambers & Partners USA. Partners Alan D. Lash, Martin B. Goldberg and Justin Fineberg were individually ranked for healthcare in Florida as well.

The firm's Healthcare Practice Group was described by Chambers as a "well-respected healthcare boutique highly recommended for its experience of handling litigation." One client described the Lash & Goldberg attorneys as being "thoughtful, strategic and aggressive when they need to be."

"It's an honor to be recognized again by Chambers & Partners USA for our work in the healthcare industry," said Founding Partner Alan Lash. "The recognition is a testament to our commitment to provide the best possible service to our healthcare clients in complex litigation matters."

Chambers & Partners USA ranks the work of the leading United States law firms and their attorneys in a variety of practice areas. Individual lawyers are ranked in their practice-area on the basis of their legal knowledge and experience, ability, effectiveness and their client-service. Law firms are ranked on the qualities of their lawyers, as well as the effectiveness and capability of their entire team, including their strength and depth. Both client input and Chambers' own research are considered for placement in the Chambers Guide.

The recognition by Chambers & Partners USA follows other notable accolades received by Lash & Goldberg and its attorneys. The firm's Founding Partner Martin B. Goldberg was named one of Law360's 2020 Health Care MVPs. The firm has been named one of the country's Best Law Firms, as reported in U.S. News & World Report. The firm was also previously named Law360's 2018 Health Care Practice Group of the Year -- one of five firms nationwide to receive this honor. Lash & Goldberg attorneys have been recognized as "Lawyer of the Year" from Best Lawyers®, The Best Lawyers In America®, Distinguished Leader and Most Effective Lawyers by ALM's Daily Business Review, and "Top Lawyers in South Florida" by the South Florida Legal Guide. Its lawyers are also listed in Martindale-Hubbell Law Directory's Bar Register of Preeminent Lawyers.

For full details on Lash & Goldberg's rankings in Chambers & Partners USA 2021, please visit Chambers & Partners.



About Lash & Goldberg LLP

With offices in Miami, Ft. Lauderdale and Tampa, Lash & Goldberg LLP is an experienced litigation boutique law firm representing business interests in litigation in Florida and throughout the United States. The firm, founded in 1996, handles a broad range of litigation cases, from complex commercial matters to class actions and qui tam and white collar criminal defense. Lash & Goldberg also counsels companies on administrative and regulatory matters and conducts corporate compliance reviews and investigations. Some of the firm's practice areas include Healthcare Operations and Litigation, Alternative Dispute Resolution, Complex Business Litigation, Class Action Litigation, and Corporate, Partnership and Shareholder Disputes. For more information please visit Lash & Goldberg's website at www.lashgoldberg.com .



