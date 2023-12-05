Lashbrook Sues Manly Bands for Willful Infringement of its Intellectual Property Rights

DRAPER, Utah, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamonds Direct, L.C. dba Lashbrook ("Lashbrook"), an industry leader in providing customer-designed custom wedding bands with unique materials and inlays, announced that on December 1, 2023 it filed a lawsuit against Manly Bands, LLC in the United States District Court for the District of Utah. The lawsuit alleges that Manly Bands and its principals committed numerous unlawful and infringing acts and asserts thirty separate causes of action. The Complaint includes 25 claims for infringement of Lashbrook ring designs, 2 claims for copyright management information violations associated with thousands of Lashbrook product images, 3 claims of unfair competition, together with claims for a pattern of unlawful activity and civil conspiracy.

The lawsuit further alleges that Manly Bands went so far as to write software code to steal thousands of images from Lashbrook's servers, cover over Lashbrook's watermarks, and display the images to Manly Bands' customers. The lawsuit seeks damages and an injunction, as well as Lashbrook's attorneys' fees and costs. Lashbrook's Founder and CEO, Eric Laker, commented, "our innovative ring designs are protected by copyright law, and this lawsuit seeks to protect our innovation and prevent unfair competition."

To learn more about Lashbrook's claims against Manly Bands, visit Lashbrook's website at the following link https://lashbrookdesigns.com/manlybandslawsuit where a copy of the complaint can be viewed or downloaded.

About Lashbrook

Lashbrook is the industry leader in making uniquely styled men's custom wedding rings from exotic hardwoods, diamonds, and precious metals. It was one of the first U.S. companies to make and distribute titanium, carbon fiber, Damascus Steel, and "camo" wedding band products. Lashbrook's unique products are hand-crafted by more than 100 skilled employees at its Draper, Utah manufacturing facility, where its team of goldsmiths, designers, machinists, and operators create each Lashbrook wedding ring by hand. Lashbrook sells its unique wedding rings through retail jewelry partners that market and sell Lashbrook products at more than 1,300 brick-and-mortar retail outlets.

For more information about Lashbrook visit https://www.lashbrookdesigns and follow @Lashbrook on LinkedIn.

